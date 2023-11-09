"We’re both at the top of the food chain" - Robert Whittaker picks between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman for his next fight

Robert Whittaker is eager to bounce back from his surprising defeat to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290, and has his eyes set on a potential clash with Kamaru Usman next.

'The Reaper' recently shared his thoughts on facing the former welterweight champion following Usman's debut performance at middleweight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' faced Chimaev on short notice, and many were impressed with his ability to compete at a 185 pounds. After being dominated by 'Borz' in the first round, Usman rallied back and arguably won the final two rounds, despite losing the fight via decision.

The idea of Kamaru Usman staying at middleweight have been posed by Daniel Cormier, who also called for a clash between Robert Whittaker and 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, 'The Reaper' was asked to choose between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman as his next opponent.

He said this:

"Definitely the Usman fight interests me. Because we're both guys at the top of the food chain and I want to give him a proper welcome to the middleweight division. I like that fight... He's one of the best welterweights to do it, and fighting fights of that caliber makes me excited."

Robert Whittaker continued:

"The goal to get to the gold, to get back to the title shot, I don't think it's as complicated as many people make it out to be. I think I just need to win several fights in a row."

Robert Whittaker shares prediction for Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 295

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira are set to face-off in the main event of UFC 295 this weekend to decide the new light heavyweight champion.

The bout will see two strikers go toe-toe-toe in a much-anticipated matchup, with Pereira hoping to avenge his coach, Glover Teixeira, after Prochazka defeated him to win the title at UFC 273.

Robert Whittaker shared his thoughts on the matchup during the aforementioned Submission Radio interview, and believes that both fighters are dangerous enough to win. He said this:

"Alex is obviously one of the better strikers in the game right now, and Jiri can get hit. Glover was landing some big shots on him... If Glover can land shots on Jiri, then Alex surely can land shots on Jiri." [17:15-17:32]

Robert Whittaker continued:

"Jiri has an uncanny ability to grab wins, to throw kill shots... to find that winning angle... Jiri, I don't know, something about it just tells me he's got this." [17:40-18:05]