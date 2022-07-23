"Well done Tom Aspinall, bullying my little f***in' son" - When Michael Bisping revealed what happened when his son Callum wrestled Tom Aspinall

Michael Bisping holds the distinction of being the only English champion in any UFC division in history. Bisping has been involved in more ways than one with up-and-coming heavyweight Tom Aspinall. Aspinall recently shared a video of him playfully wrestling with the former middleweight champion, but Bisping recalled the time when the 29-year-old fought his son too.

Check out the two Brits engaging in a mock tussle at a restaurant:

In a podcast interview, Michael Bisping mentioned his son Callum Bisping being outsized by Aspinall:

"Tom is a big guy, but when we sit here and talk to him on Zoom, you can't really f**king see it. And even on TV, because I've never called one of his fights. You can't really get the full context, but when he was next to Callum [Bisping] because Callum's a f**king monster these days. He's massive these days. But he was stood next to Tom Aspinall and he looked tiny!"

Bisping continued his recollection of his son and Aspinall's encounter:

"He [Callum] told the truth, Tom's very fast, very big, we were pretty even for the most part but then he got me down eventually. So well done Tom Aspinall, bullying my little f**kin' son! I'll see you when I see you, f**king take you down straight away. I'm coming for you, Tom!"

Check out Bisping's full remarks in the video below (courtesy MMAPlant YouTube):

Michael Bisping led the way for English fighters in the UFC

After a dearth of top English fighters since Michael Bisping's time in the promotion, people like Darren Till, Paddy Pimblett and Tom Aspinall have provided hope for the nation again. Aspinall headlines UFC Fight Night being held in London this weekend against Curtis Blaydes in a potentially career-defining bout.

Beating the No.4-ranked Blaydes could propel Aspinall into the fringes of heavyweight title contention. And he certainly has the momentum to do it, with an incredible eight-fight win streak extending beyond his time with the UFC. His start to life in the UFC has also been explosive.

With five finishes in five fights, with only one of those needing a second round, Aspinall has looked dominant and right at home in the octagon. Meanwhile, Callum Bisping continues his progression in the world of combat sports.

Michael Bisping's son is an astute wrestler who currently competes in NCAA Division II out of San Francisco State University. Undoubtedly, his learnings from his father and exposure to high-level professionals like Tom Aspinall will aid him along the way.

Will Callum Bisping follow in his father's footsteps and join the newest generation of English fighters in the UFC?

