What are the 3 facial injuries Dominick Reyes suffered at UFC Vegas 25, and for how long he'll be out of action?

Dominick Reyes suffered a staggering loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC Vegas 25 last weekend.

It was a great back-and-forth fight till the end of the second round when Prochazka had Reyes against the fence and landed a spectacular spinning back elbow on the latter's face, dropping him to the ground.

It marked the third consecutive loss for Dominick Reyes, while Jiri Prochazka picked up his second knockout win in the UFC.

Absurd knockout from Jiri Prochazka to finish it in the 2nd round #UFCVegas25

According to medical reports released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission following the event, 'The Devastator suffered three different facial injuries during the course of the contest.

Dominick Reyes sustained a bilateral nasal bone fracture, right displaced orbital medial wall fracture and left displaced orbital zygomatic arch fracture in the bout.

The injuries are likely to see him out of action till the end of October this year unless Dominick Reyes can show a medical clearance report by an ENT doctor (ear, nose and throat) or OMF (oral and maxillofacial). He will have to undergo a minimum suspension with no contest till July 1 and no contact till June 16.

Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka walked away from the fight with little to no visible scars and is not facing any medical suspension.

I'm happy and upset - Dominick Reyes on his UFC Vegas 25 bout

Dominick Reyes, who was once considered an indomitable force in the UFC light heavyweight division and had an undefeated record, is now on a three-fight losing streak. Those defeats and the nature of his loss against Jiri Prochazka have raised questions regarding Dominick Reyes' future in the UFC.

However, Dominick Reyes seems to be in good spirits and is confident about coming back stronger in his next fight.

In an Instagram post where he shared his reaction to the bout, Dominick Reyes said that while he was upset about the outcome, he was proud and happy to have gone out and fought with 'all his heart'. He also congratulated his opponent, Jiri Prochazka for the win.

"Finally home and surrounded by those I love, I’d like to say. I went out there and fought with all my heart! I put it all out there, or I’m glad it was entertaining for most of you. I’m happy and upset as you can imagine I didn’t get the desired outcome. But I went out and fought, and for that, I can say I’m proud. I love this game, and at times it does not love me back, but that’s what we have all signed up for. I want to say I’m doing good healing-up; I’ll be OK. And congrats to @JiriProchazka; hell of a fight, and what an elbow! It’s the ones you don’t see coming that get you. God bless you all, and I’ll see you guys at the next one."