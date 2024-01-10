“What a beautiful family” - Robert Whittaker and wife embrace parenthood again after welcoming their fifth child into the world, fans react

Robert Whittaker and his wife have welcomed their fifth child, and the MMA community has chimed in with their responses to the same. Whittaker, a former UFC middleweight champion, is heralded among the most respected and beloved fighters in the combat sports dominion.

The New Zealand-born Australian MMA stalwart now has five children with his longtime partner, his wife Sofia Whittaker. The couple has three sons and one daughter, and their newborn child has become another addition to the happy family.

The spouses were all smiles in a photograph posted by the UFC star to social media. Taking to his official X account, Whittaker put forth a tweet featuring the photo of himself, his partner Sofia, and their children. The 33-year-old's statement attached to the tweet read as follows:

"Finally have my five a side. Some of them will have to play up but it will be glorious Couldn’t be prouder of my beautiful wife to give me 5 beautiful kids. Praise be to God"

Fans weighed in with their congratulatory messages for the couple. One X user suggested that they, too, want five children akin to the Whittakers. Meanwhile, others highlighted that Whittaker looks elated.

One fan sent words of encouragement to 'The Reaper' and opined that the MMA athlete, who's coming off a defeat, would go on an unbeaten run from hereon. Presently, Whittaker is expected to fight Paulo Costa at UFC 298 on Feb. 17, 2024.

Besides, some fans jested that perhaps Whittaker's family is too big. One X user expressed their appreciation for the family and tweeted:

"What a beautiful family!"

Check out a few screenshots of the reactions to Robert Whittaker's familial announcement below:

When Robert Whittaker won plaudits after a training session with his sons

Robert Whittaker's most recent fight witnessed him suffer a second-round TKO defeat against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290 in July 2023. Nevertheless, Whittaker, who's often lauded for his resilience and optimistic approach to fighting, vowed to return stronger and gradually resumed training after the vicious loss.

The following month, Robert Whittaker took to X and tweeted an image of himself alongside his sons John and Jack, each from the trio donning a BJJ (Brazilian jiu-jitsu) gi. The tweet elicited a wave of compliments over the veteran fighter's decision to introduce his children into the martial arts realm at an early age. Moreover, Whittaker's statement in the heartwarming post read as follows:

"Family first."

