What did Chael Sonnen say about NASCAR being scripted?

Chael Sonnen recently published a video on his YouTube channel in which the UFC legend explained that NASCAR is scripted.

Sonnen didn't feel comfortable calling the sport "fake" but compared it to a movie or professional wrestling:

"So, when I [Chael Sonnen] made that piece, there was some comment sections because I had very gently laid down, very gently set down the fact that NASCAR is scripted... I don’t know what to call it, I don’t like to call it fake. When you call professional wrestling that word 'fake', it really upsets people. Because you don’t call a movie fake, you don’t call Shakespeare’s work fake, you don’t call Seinfeld and Saturday Night Live, you don’t call those things fake."

Watch Sonnen discuss NASCAR on his YouTube channel here:

Story continues below ad

Despite Sonnen not wanting to call NASCAR fake, he believes he wouldn't be wrong if he did. The UFC legend went on to point out that NASCAR is repetitive and shouldn't produce differing results in each race. Different drivers often win races, which leads to Sonnen's idea of the sport being scripted:

"The definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over and expect different results. NASCAR not only does the same thing over and over, they get a different result."

Sonnen said that NASCAR is "more obvious" to spot that it's scripted and compared the races to horse racing. Horses are often judged on where they start the race, the weather and other nuances - which are similar to NASCAR's nuances.

The UFC legend continued the debate on Twitter, calling the Daytona 500 "scripted entertainment" and jokingly mentioning Elon Musk entering a Tesla into the competition.

Story continues below ad

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen I’m enjoying the frustration by folks who thought the Daytona 500 was a competition as opposed to scripted entertainment. The theories you have Of driving and it’s “techniques” are Precious. Pray to God in heaven above that @elonmusk does not enter a Tesla. I’m enjoying the frustration by folks who thought the Daytona 500 was a competition as opposed to scripted entertainment. The theories you have Of driving and it’s “techniques” are Precious. Pray to God in heaven above that @elonmusk does not enter a Tesla.

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen If @elonmusk spent 1 year on a TESLA entry into DAYTONA you’d have to put special rules to slow the landslide, like 1/2 the pit stops. He’d win with a Jabroni driver or with NO driver. There’s not a Hill-Jack out there who’d deny this. If @elonmusk spent 1 year on a TESLA entry into DAYTONA you’d have to put special rules to slow the landslide, like 1/2 the pit stops. He’d win with a Jabroni driver or with NO driver. There’s not a Hill-Jack out there who’d deny this.

Chael Sonnen excited for Paddy Pimblett fight after Jordan Leavitt promise

Story continues below ad

Chael Sonnen doesn't usually keep his opinion to himself, even when speaking about current UFC fighters and their upcoming bouts.

The UFC legend is excited to see Paddy Pimblett's next fight after comments the Liverpudlian's opponent Jordan Leavitt made in an interview:

"For the first time ever, I'm now interested in who Paddy's opponent is. He said he's going to leave him unconscious, and then he's going to twerk on him. If there's any reason to watch a fight in the history of being a fan of this industry, Jordan just gave it to ya."

Watch Sonnen talk about Jordan Leavitt below:

Story continues below ad

Both fighters are currently unranked, which normally makes it even more important to make a name for themselves in the UFC. 'The Monkey King' has definitely gained a fan in Sonnen and the trash talk will generate even more hype for the fight.

Pimblett will be in front of his home fans at the O2 Arena, which might be an awkward atmosphere should 'The Baddy' lose.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far