MMA superstar Nate Diaz's recent shenanigans have caused another laughter riot on social media.

The Stockton native recently uploaded a tweet saying the location for his upcoming fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer needed to change.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 We gonna have to move states We gonna have to move states https://t.co/sq85apLZwc

This led to MMA fans on Twitter humorously speculating what advice UFC president Dana White would have for 'The Problem Child' in such a situation.

One Twitter user uploaded a picture of actor Matt LeBlanc, implying that White might be listening to Paul's dilemma with a smirk on his face.

MacMally 🍀 @MacMallyMMA Jake Paul: dude wtf, he signed the contract but now he’s sayin we need to move the venue just cuz he can’t smoke weed?!



Dana White: Jake Paul: dude wtf, he signed the contract but now he’s sayin we need to move the venue just cuz he can’t smoke weed?!Dana White: https://t.co/W2tbPwRudl

Another user claimed that the UFC president would sympathise with Paul, saying that he has been in similar situations with Diaz in the past:

"Been there kid."

One individual suggested White would rub salt on Paul's wounds by saying the evergreen 'I told you so' phrase:

"I hate to say I told you so, but..."

One MMA fan joked that the interaction would be similar to what White said to Floyd Mayweather's manager Leonard Ellerbe at the Mayweather vs. McGregor post-fight press conference.

"'Welcome to my world, Leonard!' Type beat."

Diaz's fight against Paul is scheduled to take place on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Diaz is a renowned marijuana user but the state of Texas has strict policies in place regarding marijuana use. So, the Stockton native's demand to change the fight location might have been related to that issue.

Dana White shares his thoughts on Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul

UFC president Dana White is not too excited about the upcoming boxing clash between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul.

During his appearance on The Jim Rome Show, White criticised Paul's resume while mentioning his first boxing loss to Tommy Fury. White said that 'The Problem Child' preferred matchups that gave him an advantage.

The UFC president added that unlike some others, he was not interested in finding out how the fight would unfold on August 5.

"I like Nate. Nate and I have a good relationship. It's just, listen, Jake Paul went out and fought a real boxer who was his age, his weight, and he lost. So, as soon as he loses, he goes back to a forty year old MMA fighter, who's smaller than him, not his weight. Listen, it's just one of those fights that - I know that some people are into this. It's just not what I'm into. It's not my thing."

Check out Dana White's comments on Nate Diaz versus Jake Paul below:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman Jim Rome asks Dana White about Jake Paul/Nate Diaz.

Jim Rome asks Dana White about Jake Paul/Nate Diaz.https://t.co/pHl25tzMoQ

