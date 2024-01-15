What did Dricus du Plessis say to Sean Strickland? The origin of their beef explained 

The bad blood between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis has amplified the build-up for UFC 297, where the pair will clash with the middleweight title on the line. Let's take a look at how the duo's animosity started.

At the 2024 UFC seasonal press conference, the trash talk between the two men took a dark turn when du Plessis dragged the middleweight champion's abusive childhood into the conversation. During the presser, the South African said:

"Bro, you think your dad beat the s**t out of you? Your dad doesn't have s**t on me. I'm going to show what it's like to beat you. Every childhood memory you have is going to come back when I'm in there with you."

Catch Dricus du Plessis' comments below (4:27):

'Stillknocks' struck a nerve with the comment, leaving the often outspoken champion devoid of his usual trash-talking finesse and resorting to threatening physical consequences.

Subsequently, the very next day, the pair engaged in an all-out brawl at the UFC 296 pay-per-view. 'Tarzan' jumped on his would-be opponent, reigning down punches, which saw him get escorted out of the arena.

Later, during an appearance on the comedian Theo Von's podcast, the American revealed heartbreaking details about his troubled childhood. He also revealed that he tried to bite his fellow middleweight during the melee.

Watch the incident below:

Expand Tweet

Dricus du Plessis predicts knockout against Sean Strickland

Dricus du Plessis sees UFC 297 going his way. However, the 30-year-old is convinced that he must play to his strengths and not fight Sean Strickland's fight to emerge victorious.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, the No.2-ranked middleweight contender proclaimed confidence in his abilities to knock 'Tarzan' out while giving a sneak peek into his game plan:

"I know'I'm more athletic. I know I'm stronger physically, and [my path to victory is] using that to my advantage, making sure I hit harder but making sure that every shot that I throw lands... I'm not just standing there in the pocket, throwing with him because that's his fight style... I [just] need one shot... If [Alex] Pereira could knock him out, I can knock him out even better."

Catch Dricus du Plessis' comments below (23:15):