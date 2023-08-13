What happened between JP Buys and ex-wife Cheyanne Vlismas? Marriage for visa, public divorce, cheating accusations, and more

UFC bantamweight contender JP Buys succumbed to a devastating knockout loss against Marcus McGhee at UFC Vegas 78. Buys returned to the octagon after over a year of inactivity.

In 2022, the personal issues between Buys and UFC strawweight contender Cheyanne Vlismas erupted into the public eye, even resulting in a death threat directed at Vlismas. The issue between the formerly married couple started as a typical marital dispute but later evolved into a public matter.

The issue came to light when Cheyanne Vlismas shared her departure from the United States to an undisclosed location, citing the need to escape her troubles. Shockingly, JP Buys later alleged that Vlismas was engaged in an affair with a person he identified as "Roman" in Batumi, Georgia.

This revelation, considering the location's ties to Buys' birthplace, fueled accusations of infidelity. There were even rumors that Vlismas was probably having an affair with UFC middleweight contender Roman Dolidze.

In response to Vlismas' narrative, 'Young Savage' vehemently countered the claims, contending that he was unjustly painted in a negative light. He revealed that he was receiving threats for actions he hadn't committed, and he challenged Vlismas' assertions about her inability to compete or generate income.

Vlismas, on the other hand, repudiated Buys' allegations, disclosing that their marriage had been partly motivated by the need to secure a visa for JP Buys and that their union had gradually unraveled over time. Denying any involvement in an extramarital affair, Vlismas expressed her reluctance to tarnish Buys' reputation, underscoring the entrenched issues plaguing their relationship.

Amid escalating tensions, Vlismas implored Buys to finalize their divorce proceedings and respect her privacy. Shockingly, her revelation of receiving death threats highlighted the disturbing nature of the situation.

What happened in the JP Buys vs. Marcus McGhee fight at UFC Vegas 78?

At UFC Vegas 78, Marcus McGhee delivered a crushing one-punch walkoff knockout victory against JP Buys. McGhee's right hand found its mark, leaving Buys crashing on the canvas and ending the fight just 2 minutes and 19 seconds into the opening round.

McGhee's strategy was evident as he controlled the range and countered Buys' attempts to take the fight to the ground. Once he had his opponent's timing locked in, McGhee executed a perfectly timed slip and counter punch that sent Buys crashing down. The referee wasted no time, waving off the fight as McGhee walked away with his second straight UFC victory.

McGhee was satisfied with his performance, and claimed that he is looking forward to the next challenge in the post-fight octagon interview:

“It feels great. I’ve been blessed to get it done in here. It feels great to come out and put him away. Let’s get onto the next one.”

