"What a hero of Ireland!" - Conor McGregor reacts to Katie Taylor's "redemption" against Chantelle Cameron 

Conor McGregor congratulated compatriot Katie Taylor on becoming a two-division boxing champion. McGregor is a proud representative of Irish culture and nationality. He often stands firmly with athletes coming out of Ireland and lends open support to their efforts.

Irish boxer Katie Taylor defeated Chantelle Cameron in the recently concluded rematch and captured the super lightweight title to become a two-division boxing champion. The fight was an exciting ten-round affair filled with back-and-forth action. Conor McGregor congratulated Taylor for the win and praised both women for putting on an entertaining show.

He wrote on ‘X’:

“Two women amazing! Congratulations Katie Taylor! What a comeback! What a redemption! What a hero of Ireland! #Psalm18 @KatieTaylor”

Back in 2016, McGregor became the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history. ‘The Notorious’ reminded fight fans of his own achievements in another post and backed Katie Taylor’s demand for a trilogy fight at Croke Park. He posted:

“Two division, Irish born and bred, UNIFIED World Champions! Boxing and MMA Trilogy Rematch at OUR weight in Croke Park. @KatieTaylor HUGE CONGRATS!”

Katie Taylor suffered the first defeat of her professional boxing career when she challenged Chantelle Cameron for the super lightweight title in May 2023. However, she avenged the loss in the recently concluded rematch at the 3Arena in Dublin.

The rivalry has similarities to the Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz saga where the Irishman got his redemption in an absolute war against the Stockton native. Interestingly, McGregor predicted Taylor to emerge victoriously in the rematch.

Conor McGregor all set for a UFC comeback

Conor McGregor has been on the sidelines since suffering a gnarly leg break in his 2021 trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman underwent surgery and went through a long rehabilitation process to make a full recovery over the last two years.

The 35-year-old has enrolled in the USADA testing pool and is currently training to make a comeback to the UFC octagon. Fans expected the former champion to headline the milestone UFC 300 pay-per-view event scheduled to take place in April 2024.

However, recent updates from his coach suggest that McGregor may not compete until the summer of 2024. Additionally, McGregor’s reaction to the Dublin riots has raised speculations among fans about his potential foray into national politics.