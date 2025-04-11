What is Jean Silva's religion? All about the UFC fighter's faith, personal background, nationality, heritage, and more

Jean Silva is set to compete in one of the most high-profile fights of his professional MMA career thus far. He is booked to fight on the main card portion of the upcoming UFC 314 pay-per-view (PPV). He'll face arch-rival Bryce Mitchell in a featherweight bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, U.S.A., on April 12, 2025.

Ad

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the octagon, Silva's personal life has once again received attention in discussions and debates among fight fans. Today, we'll look at some of the notable elements from the 'Fighting Nerds' gym representative's personal life.

What is Jean Silva's religion?

Jean Silva hails from Foz do Iguacu, Brazil. Known to represent his Brazilian ethnicity and heritage, the 28-year-old is regarded as a rising UFC featherweight star. Speaking of his personal life, the consensus is that Silva is a follower of the Christian faith.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

As reported by Bloody Elbow, Silva utilized a cover of the song 'Ave Maria,' Latin for the Lord's Prayer, as his walkout song for his MMA fights in the UFC. The Brazilian also has the word 'Lord' tattooed on his torso, which piqued the interest of his UFC 314 opponent Bryce Mitchell.

At the event's promotional press conference in March, Mitchell, a self-proclaimed devout Christian, claimed that Silva simply had the Lord's name tattooed while the Lord was in his (Mitchell's) heart.

Ad

Although some associate the term 'Lord' with the religion of Christianity, Jean Silva reportedly offered a different explanation. As noted in the Fighter Facts section of his UFC profile on the UFC's official website, Silva said the following about his nickname's origin:

“I've always been called that for being a charismatic person.”

Ad

Silva also recently explained that the tattoo of a lock that he sports on his torso is that of a Nordic-era lock, from times that predate Christianity. The Brazilian fighter even narrated a story regarding a tattoo of his mother's name with a diamond and the lock, emphasizing its significance in helping control his emotions.

During his UFC Vegas 84 post-fight press conference in 2024, Silva explained that his nickname 'Lord' aka 'Lord Assassin' also signifies his "alter ego" that takes over when he fights. He underscored that his wife helps him control the alter ego if it appears outside the realm of fighting.

Ad

Silva recently appeared to reference the Christian faith and its beliefs while issuing a warning to Mitchell. On the UFC 314 Embedded: Vlog Series -- Episode 1, Silva reaffirmed his confidence about defeating his American foe:

"If Jesus Christ allowed this, not even the devil can stop me."

Check out Jean Silva's comments below (3:37):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Johny Payne Johny Payne is a featured writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in MMA coverage. He also studies and trains in various martial arts, constantly seeking to enhance his combat skills, especially in unarmed combat. His love for writing about MMA stems from his appreciation of the sport as one of the purest forms of legal unarmed combat sports competition in this day and age. Johny has also covered pro wrestling in the past. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.