What is Max Holloway's walk-around weight?

Max Holloway is often considered to be one of the best featherweight fighters of all time. Apart from his aggressive fighting style and striking prowess, a part of his success lies in the Hawaiian being taller than most fighters in the division. However, that comes at a certain price.

Holloway has been one of the UFC's biggest weight cutters. In 2018, he stepped in on six days’ notice to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight belt after Tony Ferguson’s withdrawal from the bout. However, 'Blessed' was ruled medically unfit to compete ahead of the bout as he was unable to safely cut weight.

Following the incident, Holloway made an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. He was asked if he weighed more than 180 pounds before accepting the fight with 'The Eagle'. Holloway replied:

"Maybe."

Ariel Helwani then asked the Hawaiian if he was over 190 pounds. 'Blessed' indicated that he wasn’t before stating that he would rather keep people guessing:

“Nah, maybe, you know. I don’t know, it’s a secret. I will keep people guessing, but we were hitting the numbers, you know. We were doing everything right. Everything was coming good; everything was coming right.”

Watch Max Holloway's full interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani below:

While a walk-around weight of 180 pounds may not sound like a lot for a lightweight fighter, it is certainly huge for a featherweight. Considering that Max Holloway competes at 145 pounds, one can only imagine the kind of struggles he has to go through to make weight.

Max Holloway gives props to Calvin Kattar for impressive win over Giga Chikadze

Max Holloway delivered one of his most impressive performances when he beat Calvin Kattar back in 2021. 'Blessed' has now congratulated his former foe on his dominant win against the surging Giga Chikadze.

Kattar put on arguably the best performance of his UFC career when he beat his opponent via a decision in Las Vegas. From the opening round, Kattar pressured the kickboxing phenom, turning his face into a bloody mess by the end of the contest.

Holloway was supposed to take on Alexander Volkanovski in a trilogy bout for the featherweight crown at UFC 272, but he had to withdraw because of an injury. Giga Chikadze was among the many featherweights who offered to step in on short notice. However, the fight was eventually given to 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung.

