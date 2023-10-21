What is a No Contest? Two UFC 294 bouts scrapped after illegal strikes injure fighters

UFC 294 bore witness to two no-contest decisions that sent shockwaves through the MMA community, igniting debates and discussions among fans.

In a preliminary bout, Javid Basharat delivered a devastating groin strike to Victor Henry, leaving Henry writhing in agony and collapsing face-first. The excruciating unintentional foul led to the fight being declared a no-contest.

Similarly, in the main card, Magomed Ankalaev delivered a knee strike to Johnny Walker's chin while Walker was grounded, which led to an intervention from referee Dan Movahedi due to the foul. This critical moment prompted the cage-side doctor's involvement. The Brazilian fighter's inability to respond to the doctor's question led to the fight being declared a no-contest.

A no-contest decision in UFC can be confusing, but it serves a crucial purpose within the sport's framework. It signifies that neither of the fighters can be declared the victor, a concept that may initially seem unjust. However, once the fundamentals are understood, its relevance becomes apparent.

A UFC bout typically concludes through various means, including submission, technical knockout, knockout, forfeiture, judges' decision, and disqualification. On rarer occasions, a no-contest decision can come into play, typically stemming from circumstances beyond at least one fighter's control.

One common scenario leading to a no-contest is the occurrence of an accidental illegal strike resulting in injury. In such cases, neither fighter is declared the winner, and the bout is called off. However, if it is determined that the illegal strike was intentional, the result may shift to a forfeiture, resulting in a loss for the fighter responsible for the injury.

Another situation leading to a no-contest can occur when a fighter sustains an injury due to an accidental foul. The referee plays a pivotal role in assessing the severity of the injury at the time and may declare the bout a no-contest.