What is the PPV price for Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas?

Manny Pacquiao will fight Yordenis Ugas on August 21 after his scheduled opponent Errol Spence Jr. pulled out due to an eye injury. However, the pay-per-view rates for the fight have not been revised despite the WBC and IBF champion’s absence.

The pay-per-view price for Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas remains set at $74.99 which was the initial rate for Pacquiao's title bid against Spence.

While 'Pacman' and FOX will make a hefty payday of the bout, Yordenis Ugas will unexpectedly do the same. Manny Pacquiao making a return is perhaps the biggest factor behind the high pay-per-view rates.

Pacquiao, currently serving as a senator in the Philippines, is also expected to contest the presidential election. Hence, this might be the last dance for the former eight-division world champion. However, Pacquiao has expressed interest in the super-fight against Spence if he gets past Ugas.

Yordenis Ugas is also a world champion holding the WBA 147-lb strap. Coincidentally, Manny Pacquiao will get a shot at regaining the WBA welterweight title he was recently stripped of due to inactivity.

To make matters stranger, Ugas' previously scheduled opponent, Fabian Maidana, also suffered an eye injury identical to Spence's during a sparring session.

The four-fight card featuring two-title bouts will go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mark Magsayo and Julio Ceja will face each other on the undercard with the WBO featherweight title on the line.

Yordenis Ugas has promised an entertaining fight against Manny Pacquiao

Many believe that Yordenis Ugas was gifted an amazing deal in replacing Errol Spence Jr. as Manny Pacquiao's opponent. However, the Cuban boxer claims to have taken the fight not for the lucrative financial deal but to build his legacy.

Yordenis Ugas also promised boxing fans an entertaining showdown when he puts his WBA title on the line against Manny Pacquiao. Ugas recently told DAZN:

"I want everyone to know that I didn’t take this fight for the money. I took it for my legacy, for my reputation and I promise to the fans that they’re going to enjoy this fight so much. It’s going to be a jam-packed reaction."

