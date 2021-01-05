What price is Jake Paul's house worth on Zillow?

Jake Paul is selling his California mansion ahead of a move to Miami to pursue a full-time boxing career.

The mansion, which Jake Paul moved in after moving out of his previous Beverly Grove rental, is currently priced on Zillow at $9,171,457. The range set for the house is between $7.61 million and $11.19 million. The rent estimate of the property is $18,000 per month.

In a recent Instagram post and a YouTube video on his channel, Jake Paul bid farewell to his Team 10 mansion in Calabasas and California, where he has lived since he was 17 years old. At 23, he will be moving out of the house and the state, shifting to Miami, Florida.

"It's the end of an era and the start of a new one... I've lived here since I was 17, and to leave it all behind is not easy. This house is nostalgic, and this is probably one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make in my life."

However, everyone in Jake's life thinks he is taking the right decision - his team, parents, and friends. Living in Los Angeles comes with its share of distractions, stopping Jake Paul from transforming into the "legitimate pro fighter" he aims to become.

"Being in Los Angeles, there's so many distractions, there's so much going on, and it doesn't really allow me to focus on training."

Jake Paul shared that he has fulfilled a lot of his dreams in this house, but the next one is to become the "biggest prizefighter in the world" which he cannot do from LA.

"That's a large shoe to fill, and the only way to step into it is to fully immerse myself as a legitimate fighter."

A look inside Jake Paul's mansion

Back in 2017, Jake Paul gave his followers a tour of his Team 10 mansion to his followers. As per Zillow, the property is a remodeled version of a 1990's construction on a plot of 3.54 acres. There are a total of eight bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a 26-lot garage space.

Along with the features above, the property also has a free form swimming pool, extensive patios and lawns with waterfall systems, along with two sets of drive-in gates out in the front. When purchased, the house was listed at $7,395,000 on Zillow as well as Realtor.