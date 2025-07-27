"What's beyond that ice wall?" - Bryce Mitchell makes wild flat earth claim about edge of the world

Bryce Mitchell has gained widespread recognition for his controversial comments on a variety of topics, one of which is his belief in the flat Earth theory. Now, Mitchell has a classic response to where the edge of the Earth is, assuming it's flat.After dropping down to bantamweight, Mitchell returned to winning ways by defeating Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Abu Dhabi. At the post-fight presser, 'Thug Nasty' was asked where the end of the Earth is if the Earth is flat. Mitchell quipped:&quot;Well, there is an ice wall, and it's called Antarctica, and you can't go to Antarctica. Like in the 1940s or 50s, we made an Antarctica treaty that makes it illegal to travel to Antarctica, so what's beyond that ice wall? I have no clue. It's actually illegal. But bro, trust me, I would be the first person to go down there if they make it legal.&quot;Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below (8:00):UFC fighters' reactions to Bryce Mitchell's belief that the Earth is flatNewly minted UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria had previously mocked his former opponent Bryce Mitchell’s thoughts on the flat Earth theory. In an interview with Patrick Bet-David, Topuria said:&quot;He's like, I don't know, crazy guy. The Earth is flat, and what? Okay, just suppose the Earth is flat. What do we do with that information, bro? What the f*ck are you talking about?&quot;'El Matador' added:&quot;To be honest, I think that it's not flat because this is what they taught me since I was a kid, but even if it's flat, what do I do with that information?&quot;Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, UFC middleweight fighter Paulo Costa supports Mitchell’s belief that the Earth does not rotate. Costa previously tweeted:&quot;Teach them @ThugnastyMMA The Sun moves, The Earth don't&quot;Check out Paulo Costa's comments below: