Fans had a good laugh after watching a throwback video of Islam Makhachev looking confused while translating for Usman Nurmagomedov.

In November 2019, Nurmagomedov fought as a professional for the ninth time against Roman Golovinov at UAE Warriors 9. The Dagestan native maintained his undefeated record with a first-round knockout to continue his journey to the top.

During the post-fight interview, the in-ring announcer spoke English, so Usman Nurmagomedov needed a translator. It seems they didn’t have a professional at the venue, leading to Islam Makhachev stepping in to translate between English and Russian.

At the time, Makhachev’s English wasn’t as good as it is now. Therefore, he looked confused while Nurmagomedov was speaking. The hilarious facial expressions had Khabib Nurmagomedov, who seemed to be in attendance, and fans laughing.

The throwback video was recently re-posted on YouTube, and the comment section was filled with fans making jokes, including the following people:

“Khabib being a bro here, laughing at a nervous sibling”

“When you lie on the job application and get the job anyway”

“Usman tried to talk for 1 hour Islam: hey he is verry happy hahaha”

“Islam is making that face when you have an exam and there are questions on topics you didn't even know about.”

“He says "I want to say big thanks to my big brother, my grandpa, my whole team..." Islam probably thinking how tf am I gonna remember all this”

YouTube comments

What’s next for Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov?

Since his previously-mentioned 2019 win, Usman Nurmagomedov has extended his professional MMA record to 18-0. He is now the Bellator lightweight champion, with his second title defense being a unanimous decision win against Brent Primus on October 7.

Nurmagomedov is expected to fight the winner of Alexandr Shabliy and Patricky Pitbull in the Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix finals. Unfortunately, the rumors of Bellator being sold could prevent the matchup from happening, taking away their opportunity to win the $1 million prize.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev has won twelve consecutive fights, including his last two in UFC lightweight title bouts. On October 21, Makhachev looks to secure his second title defense in an immediate rematch against Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev was initially scheduled to fight Charles Oliveira in a rematch before the latter pulled out due to an injury. As a result, Volkanovski stepped up on less than a two-week notice to save the UFC 294 main event.