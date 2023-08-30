When is Khabib Nurmagomedov's documentary with the UFC releasing? Tentative timeline shared by 'The Eagle'

MMA superstar and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has provided an update regarding his upcoming documentary.

In a post uploaded to his Instagram account, Nurmagomedov shared several clips of him interacting and having fun with his teammates and friends.

In the post's caption, 'The Eagle' shared a tentative timeline for the release date of his documentary film.

"The documentary will be released in Summer 2024, Inshallah"

A few days ago, Nurmagomedov had a conversation with UFC president Dana White where 'The Eagle' hinted at being involved with the promotion for his upcoming documentary.

White was doing an Instagram live session during UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie, when he invited the Dagestani onto the session.

During their interaction, 'The Eagle' stated that he had been working with the UFC camera crew (sent by White) for five days and expected the end product to turn out great.

“Right now, I’m working with your [Dana White] people, you send here like 25 camera about the documentary. [Oh alright, we doing this s**t? Or what are we doing?] Yeah, I’m working on this, like last five days. It’s very busy, you know. Even now, these people waiting for me. [So you’re in?] Yes, I’m in. [So there you go, you heard it here first ladies and gentlemen, we’re doing a documentary on Khabib, my man.] I think this year is gonna be very busy and next year, around like about summer, it’s gonna be like one of the best documentary.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov documentary: Fans react to the tentative release date shared by the Dagestani

The update by Khabib Nurmagomedov regarding the release date of his documentary has gotten MMA fans excited all over the world. People took to the comments section of 'The Eagle's' post to share their thoughts on the news.

One individual shared their excitement for the documentary and hailed Nurmagomedov as an "epic sportsman."

"Can't wait. Expecting an epic documentary about an even more epic sportsman with a high value personality."

There was another who drew comparisons between the upcoming documentary and filmmaker Will Harris' series 'The Dagestan Chronicles' under the YouTube channel Anatomy of a Fighter.

"Nothing will top Anatomy of a Fighter: The Dagestan Chronicles by Will Harris."

Check out a compilation of some of the comments below:

MMA fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram post