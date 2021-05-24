When was McGregor Sports and Entertainment founded and where is it located?

McGregor Sports and Entertainment was incorporated in July 2014. The sports management company started by Conor McGregor is located in Dublin, Ireland. Conor McGregor's fiancee Dee Devlin is the director of the company.

McGregor Sports and Entertainment is also used as a means to generate money through advertising and other promotions.

Conor McGregor is looking to organize an interesting event under the McGregor Sports and Entertainment banner. In a recent tweet, 'Notorious' offered to hold a fight between Diego Sanchez and Joshua Fabia, who have now parted ways, under McGregor Sports and Entertainment.

Sanchez vs Fabia.

McGregor Sports and Entertainment. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2021

Which major event was McGregor Sports and Entertainment involved in?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour - New York

The boxing bout between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather remains one of the biggest draws in combat sports history. Interestingly, the infamous press conferences before the fight had McGregor Sports and Entertainment printed on the promotions and sponsorship banners along with Mayweather Promotions.

Therefore, not only did the Irishman participate in his fight with Floyd Mayweather, but McGregor Sports and Entertainment was also involved in promotions. You can see the company's name listed on the banner alongside Showtime, T-Mobile Arena, and Mayweather Promotions in the video below.

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor press conferences were really something else…



[📽️ @SHOsports & @ITV] pic.twitter.com/gikvNxK5bL — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 22, 2021

A 2019 report from The Sun claimed that McGregor Sports and Entertainment saw consecutive losses from 2017 to 2019, but there is no other information regarding the same.

What happened in the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight?

'Notorious' started the fight strong. However, Floyd Mayweather took charge of the bout as he started gaining momentum later on in the contest. Mayweather claimed this was the strategy he had in place since the beginning of the bout, as he wanted to get a read on Conor McGregor's striking angles and speed before 'Money' could unleash his own combos.

The fight ended in a round ten TKO, with Floyd Mayweather pushing his undefeated professional boxing record to 50-0. Even though 'Notorious' lost the bout, 'The Money Fight' fetched him north of $85 million.