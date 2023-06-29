When a young Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked for his pick between UFC ring girls Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former UFC lightweight champion, has garnered widespread acclaim for unequivocal commitment to his principles, solidifying his status as one of the most morally upright athletes.

Following a successful career as a fighter, Nurmagomedov assumed the role of a promoter with his fight organization Eagle Fighting Championship. In the past, he unabashedly expressed his controversial take on octagon girls and questioned their role in the sport while shedding light on why his promotion will not have ring girls. Nurmagomedov contested the notion that they add value to the sport, arguing that their role does not offer any tangible value to enhance a spectator's experience.

Khabib Nurmagomedov received significant backlash for his comments, with many fans contending that the glamour and tradition of having octagon girls enhance the event's appeal and create an atmosphere that fans have come to associate with the sport.

Arianny Celeste, who has been a mainstay in the UFC as an octagon girl, lashed out at the Dagestani for his comments. Interestingly, a young Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked to reveal his preference between Celeste and Brittney Palmer. In an old video that has surfaced on Twitter, Nurmagomedov stated:

"They are both not bad. But let's not talk about someone else's women."

What did Arianny Celeste say about Khabib Nurmagomedov's "useless" octagon girls comment?

Arianny Celeste reacted strongly to Khabib Nurmagomedov's statements dismissing the role of octagon girls in the UFC. Celeste, who has been part of the UFC since 2006, responded fiercely to the Dagestani in an Instagram post.

The American model highlighted her hard work in the industry for more than fifteen years in a video that included that soundbite of ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith. She emphasized her status as a strong, self-sufficient woman, a real estate investor, and a fearless risk-taker. Celeste captioned the post:

"For 15 years we have been more than just ring girls - we have dedicated time in promoting ufc and showing love and time to our die-hard fans through touring the world and personal appearances. And while the world is very different right now, I can still feel that energy and love every time we have a show with an audience."

She added:

"You can call us useless, but to people like me who have worked this hard, it slips right off my shoulders. My life is too good to be unhappy . You don’t have to like me, but you will respect me."

