"Ring girls are more useful than the refs" - Sean O'Malley on Khabib Nurmagomedov's negative comments about ring girls

Sean O'Malley has said the presence of ring girls in the sport of MMA makes him "happy".

The much-debated topic revolving around ring girls was sparked by Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier this week. 'The Eagle' stated that ring girls are the "most unnecessary" people in MMA:

“Ring girls are the most unnecessary people in MMA, what function do they bring? You turn on the TV and you see it’s the second, why are they walking there?” Nurmagomedov said at a press conference in Russia.

O'Malley, however, begs to differ with Nurmagomedov's opinion. According to 'Suga', ring girls are essential in keeping the entertainment factor alive in the fight game. As a joke, the 26-year-old also said that ring girls are more important than the referees:

"It's like Khabib let that mind wander a little bit. Ring girls are more useful than the refs. I feel like Khabib is just saying some controversial s**t now... He is doing more interviews or something. Yeah, I like ring girls. They make me happy. I like them. Probably be (a ring girl) for Halloween to be honest," said Sean O'Malley.

Watch Sean O'Malley reacting to Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments in the video below (from 40:41):

Sean O'Malley claims T.J. Dillashaw declined a grappling match against him at Submission Underground

Critiquing Sean O'Malley, T.J. Dillashaw said 'Suga' has "too many holes" in his game, possibly hinting at his lack of grappling credentials.

Firing back at the former champion, O'Malley said he was willing to take on Dillashaw in a grappling contest at Submission Underground. However, Dillashaw reportedly refused to accept the offer.

Dillashaw is coming off a controversial win over Cory Sandhagen that has propelled him into the title picture. He is likely to challenge the winner of the upcoming rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan down the line.

Meanwhile, O'Malley's last outing was against Kris Moutinho at UFC 264. Moutinho sustained a great deal of damage, forcing the referee to stop the contest in the dying seconds of the third round.

O'Malley was reportedly asked by the UFC to fight Frankie Edgar in November. Since 'Suga' turned down that potential fight, 'The Answer' will now challenge O'Malley's arch-rival, Marlon Vera, at UFC 268.

Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) will return to MSG for the first time since 2016. Edgar vs. Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) has been agreed to for 11/6 in New York, per sources. pic.twitter.com/tRfYJtReWz — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 27, 2021

