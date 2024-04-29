Which charitable organizations is Beneil Dariush associated with? UFC star's philanthropic deeds that earned Forrest Griffin Community Award 

The UFC has announced Beneil Dariush as the recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award. He'll receive the award at the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony during the UFC's International Fight Week.

The ceremony is scheduled to transpire at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. The award is named after UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC light heavyweight champion, Forrest Griffin.

The first recipient of the honor was revealed to be Dustin Poirier in 2020; he received the award at the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony in Sept. 2021. Ensuing years saw the honor bestowed on fighters such as Max Holloway (2022), Giga Chikadze (2022), Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (2023).

The award is a part of the UFC Honors; the organization's annual program of acknowledging and celebrating UFC athletes, performances, fights, achievements, and more. The Forrest Griffin Community Award is categorized as a President's Choice honor, as the recipients are specially chosen by UFC president and CEO Dana White.

As noted on the UFC's official website, the Forrest Griffin Community Award is a sign of recognition for a UFC athlete's charitable and volunteer work and contributions toward the community they're serving. Additionally, the receiver of the award, in this case, Dariush, gets a donation of $25,000 to a charity of his choosing.

Lauding the Iran-born American MMA stalwart for his social welfare work, Dana White stated:

"Beneil does an incredible job giving back to his community ... Beneil sets a perfect example of how athletes should use their platforms to raise awareness for the charitable causes they care about the most while helping those who are less fortunate. It's an honor to present him with this award."

Which charitable organizations is Beneil Dariush associated with?

Beneil Dariush has been partnering with the Shlama Foundation since 2018. By way of training sessions and meet-and-greets, the BJJ and Muay Thai savant creates awareness and funds for the organization.

Dariush, of Assyrian descent, has served as a key contributor to the Shlama Foundation. The organization aims to fund humanitarian projects to rehabilitate the Assyrian Chaldean Syriac community in their homeland after many of them were displaced by ISIS over the past decade.

Moreover, after Beneil Dariush earned his maiden $50,000 performance bonus in the UFC in 2019, he funded two orphanages in Haiti under the name Cap-Haitian Children's Home. This was in collaboration with Promise Child Ministries.

The No. 6-ranked UFC lightweight set up two separate locations -- each boasting over 20 students. They also house a full-time staff of administrators, teachers, and custodians. The Promise Child organization is run by believers of the Christian faith, who provide underprivileged children food, clothing, shelter, education, and other facilities to improve their lives.

Beneil Dariush, who last fought in Dec. 2023, helps his local community too. Dariush teaches BJJ, nutrition, and self-defense to youths (aged 8-17) five days a week at the Kings MMA gym in California.