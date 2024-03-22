Which fighters including Islam Makhachev and Israel Adesanya  were rumored to be in the UFC 300 main event before Alex Pereira?

UFC 300 is set to go down on April 13, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The marquee card will be headlined by a momentous light heavyweight clash, which sees Alex 'Poatan' Pereira attempt to make the first successful defense of his 205 pound strap against Jamahal 'Sweet Dream' Hill.

Prior to the official announcement regarding the Pereira-Hill clash, the rumor-mill was working overtime. Fans and members of the media initially reported a number of clashes featuring different fighters would serve as the main event.

Rumors that Jon Jones would return to defend the heavyweight title at UFC 300 came up. However, it was quickly dismissed after 'Bones' confirmed that he would not be ready in time, and turned down the bout.

Other reports suggested that Israel Adesanya, arguably the UFC's biggest star after Conor McGregor, would headline the card against newly crowned middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis. 'Stillknocks' however, was injured, and could not make the date. While 'Poatan' had previously called out Adesanya and there were some indications that the two could settle the score with a trilogy bout for the promotion at UFC 300. With the announcement of Pereira vs. Hill, and Adesanya's decision to go on an extended hiatus from the sport of MMA, the fight didn't come to fruition.

There were even some suggestions that Alex Pereira wouldn't be a part of the main event and instead, the UFC might have been looking at launching a 165-pound weight class, with Conor McGregor taking on Michael Chandler for the vacant strap.

Once again, an announcement from 'The Notorious' indicated that he would not be fighting at UFC 300 and would instead face Chandler in June during International Fight Week.

There were also rumors suggesting that lightweight champion and pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev would make the move up to 170 pounds, and take on reigning champion Leon Edwards. Given the proximity of Ramadan, however, Makhachev was forced to turn down the bout. Other rumors indicated that Edwards could defend his 170-pound strap against Shavkat Rakhmanov or Khamzat Chimaev, but those fights did not end up coming to fruition either.

It was finally revealed that Alex 'Poatan' Pereira would take on Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 main event, putting to rest any more rumors.