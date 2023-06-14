"Whistlers, we call them" - Conor McGregor brutally teases Michael Chandler about making 'Iron' miss most of his strikes in upcoming fight

Conor McGregor seemingly took a jibe at Michael Chandler ahead of their highly-anticipated fight that's likely to take place later this year. In what appeared to be a lighthearted conversation, McGregor suggested that he'd make 'Iron' miss most of his strikes when they fight one another.

In a YouTube Shorts video posted to the ESPN MMA YouTube channel, McGregor can be seen asking Chandler if he's ever fought at the UFC Apex without a crowd in attendance. The UFC's behind-closed-doors events at the Apex -- without fans in attendance and with solely essential personnel -- became a regular occurrence, as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in 2020.

However, as COVID-related gathering restrictions gradually became less stringent, the UFC started organizing more events with fans rather than at the UFC Apex without fans.

In the aforementioned video, McGregor and Chandler alluded to the fact that they've never fought at the empty UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor stated:

"You ever fight in the Apex? No? Me neither. I would have liked to, though. Yeah, with no sound."

Michael Chandler proceeded to indicate that he actually loved the idea of fighting sans fans at the Apex. 'The Notorious' responded by telling Chandler to imagine the sound of his (McGregor's) strikes in the empty arena:

"Imagine my shots with no crowd. Imagine the sound of my shots with no crowd. You'd hear them up close."

Michael Chandler smilingly fired back by telling the Irishman to imagine his shots. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor replied by teasing that he'll make the American fighter miss most of his shots.

Chandler, for his part, insinuated that they'll do significant damage if they land. McGregor said:

"Yeah. Whistling. Your shots whistling by, but yeah." Making a swishing sound, McGregor added, "Whistlers, we call them. Nowhere close, nowhere close. Wind. Wind, we call them."

Watch the conversation between McGregor and Chandler in the video below:

Conor McGregor predicts potential method of KO victory over Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor hasn't competed since suffering a gruesome leg injury in his first-round TKO loss against Dustin Poirier in their lightweight showdown back in July 2021. Earlier this year, McGregor completed filming for The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 alongside rival TUF coach Michael Chandler. The season premiered in May and will end in August.

Following that, Conor McGregor is expected to fight Michael Chandler, potentially in a welterweight matchup. Speaking to the UFC's Megan Olivi, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion recently asserted that he'll secure a KO victory over Chandler. Issuing a warning that he's looking to take 'Iron's' head off, McGregor predicted a head kick knockout win. The UFC megastar said:

"Not only just a return -- The greatest return in combat sports. This is going to be [that]. I'm going to kick this guy [Chandler] in the head. He's just tailor-made for being kicked all over the place. And that's what I'm aiming for."

Watch McGregor discuss the topic at 3:38 in the video below:

