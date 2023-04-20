Who is Brogan Walker? All you need to know about the TUF alumni set to compete on this weekend's UFC Fight Night card

UFC women's flyweight Brogan Walker is set to make her second appearance this weekend at UFC Vegas 71.

Walker made her debut for the organization at UFC Vegas 59 last year in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30's women's flyweight tournament. 'The Bear' faced Julianna Miller, losing via TKO in the third round after an evenly fought contest.

Prior to signing for the UFC, the 34-year-old had a 7-2 professional record after competing under both the Pacific Xtreme Combat and Invicta FC banners. Six of her victories came via decision, with her last bout for Invicta earning her the first finish of her career, a first-round submission.

Walker was initially set to make her second appearance last month when she was scheduled to face Liang Na. Na unfortunately withdrew from their bout due to an undisclosed issue, meaning 'The Bear' has had to remain patient for her shot at redemption in the cage.

Brogan Walker's bout was instead moved to this weekend, where she will face Iasmin Lucindo. Discussing her upcoming fight, Walker stated that fans are going to see are going to see an entirely different version of her in the octagon:

"I'm excited to show what I wanted to show that night [against Julianna Miller] that I wasn't able to. I feel like people are going to really see me grow three-fold from the work during this camp."

Catch Walker's comments here:

Lightweight veteran set to change name name to 'King' after appearance at UFC Vegas 71

Lightweight fighter Bobby Green has put to bed any rumors of his upcoming retirement after he teased fans that he may be looking to call time on his career.

The 36-year-old is set to face Jared Gordon this weekend as he looks to turn around his torrid form in the octagon. Green is currently 2-4 in his last six outings, most recently suffering back-to-back losses to Islam Makhachev and Drew Dober last year.

In an interview with MMA Underground, Green revealed he plans to retire the name Bobby Green and officially change his name to 'King', his current nickname. The veteran stated:

"I’ve been telling everybody that I was retiring after this fight, and what I meant was, I was retiring as Bobby Green... I’m changing my name to just 'King'. No last name. Just one name. And so this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me... I’m just doing something different, like Kanye, like Prince. I’m just going to be me, bro."

Catch the interview here (7:30):

