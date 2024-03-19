Who is Igor da Silva? All about the undefeated Brazilian fighter set to debut at UFC Vegas 89

Igor da Silva is a 20-year-old Brazilian professional MMA fighter who is set to make his promotional debut on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 89 against Andre Lima.

The flyweight bout is scheduled to take place on March 23 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Chute Boxe prodigy secured his UFC contract back in September during 'Dana White’s Contender Series' (DWCS), showcasing his prowess with a second-round TKO victory over Jhonata Silva.

Da Silva started his professional career in December 2015, competing in a regional promotion called Alternativa Fight Combat, where he clinched a first-round submission victory against Jean Carlos Santino. He amassed five additional wins before seizing the Jungle Fight 125-pound title with a second-round finish over Manoel Rodrigues in August 2022.

Da Silva has maintained an unblemished career record of 8-0, distinguishing himself with an impressive streak of finishes. Notably, all of his victories have concluded decisively, with four coming via TKO/KO and an equal number through submissions.

Igor da Silva anticipated matchup with opponent like Andre Lima

Igor da Silva will see his aspirations materialize as he enters the octagon to fight fellow Brazilian and DWCS alumni Andre Lima at UFC Vegas 89 on Saturday night. This culmination follows da Silva's post-fight interview at DWCS last year, where he articulated his eagerness to either face a debutant or an opponent with comparable experience in his first UFC bout. He said through a translator:

"I want to start against someone who perhaps is debuting in the UFC, as well. Or someone who’s got some experience of a couple of fights but not many of them. I don’t want to bite off more than I can chew, but I do feel that I want to start fighting as soon as possible because, in the end, I want to be a champion as well."

Check out Igor da Silva's comments below (7:22):

Similar to da Silva, Lima boasts an unblemished record and secured his UFC contract via DWCS last year, prevailing over Rickson Zenidim with a unanimous decision. 'Mascote' currently maintains a 7-0 professional record, with five of his victories ending in finishes.