Who did Jake Paul call out in his latest challenge towards the UFC roster?

In his latest challenge issued towards the UFC roster, Jake Paul has called out Jorge Masvidal, with whom he shared a cordial relationship not too long ago while training for the Ben Askren fight.

Jake Paul has proved multiple times that he is not going to shy away from calling out UFC fighters. Although he is yet to face a fighter who is still active on the promotion's roster, he has issued challenges to several of them, including the likes of Conor McGregor, Nate and Nick Diaz, and Kamaru Usman.

In a recently posted video on his social media, Jake Paul addressed Jorge Masvidal and offered to 'baptize' him, a phrase 'Gamebred' himself uses to warn his opponents.

"Jorge, got some millions for you to fight. Is your daddy gonna let you come out? He gonna let you come out and play, Daddy Dana? F**king b**ch. If he ever lets you out of that contract, I’m baptizing the f**k out of you," Jake Paul said.

Jake Paul reiterated the same on Ariel Helwani's podcast The MMA Hour and said that if left to him, all business decisions aside, he would like to face Jorge Masvidal inside the squared circle.

"Honestly, just from a personal standpoint, I'd like it to be [Jorge] Masvidal. Just 'cause of the sh*t talk. Just 'cause of his name. Just 'cause he's still in his prime era and there's a lot of personal beef there. I just took out his boy Tyron [Woodley]. But hopefully Dana would let him out of his contract, but we’re not sure if that can happen. But for me personally, I think that would be the toughest challenge, the toughest guy and the biggest name. The most relevant currently. I think that’s the one to make. I think it will happen at some point regardless, but that’s at the top of my list for sure" Jake Paul said.

Jake Paul promises to leave UFC and Dana White alone if he loses to Jorge Masvidal

The UFC president addressed Jake Paul's call-out in a media conference conducted after the latest Dana White's Contender Series event. Dana White pointed out that Jorge Masvidal was under a contract with the UFC, but since Anderson Silva wasn't, Jake Paul could fight him instead.

However, Jake Paul had already clarified in an interview with Ariel Helwani that he was certainly up for a fight with Anderson Silva - someone he grew up watching and idolizing - but not before making sure 'The Spider' was medically fit to compete with him.

Jake Paul later responded to Dana White's comments with a very specific deal on the table. 'The Problem Child' suggested that he should fight Jorge Masvidal in the squared circle. At the same time, Amanda Serrano, who recently signed up with Jake Paul's management team 'Most Valuable Promotions', should face Amanda Nunes inside the ring.

If they manage to win, Dana White would have to let any UFC fighter face Jake Paul in the future, and if they lose, he will leave the promotion alone.

