Who landed more punches on Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor or Logan Paul?

Out of their respective fights against Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor landed more punches on “Money” than Logan Paul.

Back in 2017, McGregor went to war with Mayweather in one of the most bizarre crossover fights in the history of combat sports. On the flip side, Paul went toe to toe with Floyd last night in an exhibition bout that wasn’t officially scored.

Conor McGregor’s impressive outing vs Floyd Mayweather reviewed

Yet while it wasn’t officially scored, the statistics were definitely put out there for the world to see - and out of the two opponents, McGregor was more successful.

The Irishman landed 111 punches of 430 thrown, making for a percentage of 26%. Paul landed 28 of 217, marking a lower final total of 13%.

The final CompuBox stats for Mayweather-McGregor. pic.twitter.com/ZKiAHLyODa — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 27, 2017

The fact that one of these fights had more rounds than the other, as well as the fact that McGregor vs Mayweather was a professional contest, probably changes the conversation slightly.

Still, Floyd Mayweather even taking part in fights like this would’ve seemed unfeasible back in the days when he was fighting elite level competition.

Floyd was never really rocked by either man even with his age seemingly playing a role in his performance, which just goes to show you why he’s still regarded as the best defensive boxer of all time.

He doesn’t always score knockdowns or knockouts but along the way, he puts on a clinic that is hard to replicate and even harder not to respect.

With regards to McGregor and Paul, it seems likely that both of them will step back into the boxing ring before they “retire”. Conor has always noted how much he’d love to give it another go, with Logan Paul having the kind of audience and star power that is bound to put him in line for another big showdown down the road.

Floyd Mayweather hand-picked these two men not because he 100% knew he was going to win, but because he knew the financial potential that was on offer. It may not be what the fans want, but he knows how to do business in this sport.

