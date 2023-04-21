Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, April 22, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes (also known as UFC Vegas 71) will be the next Fight Night card from the world's premier MMA organization. The event will take place this Saturday, April 22, at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event of UFC Fight Night will be a battle of top heavyweight contenders as the No.3-ranked Sergei Pavlovich squares off against the No.4-seeded Curtis Blaydes.

Watch UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes fight promo below:

In the night's co-main event, Brad Tavares will meet Bruno Silva in a clash of middleweights.

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes.

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes (heavyweight)

Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon (lightweight)

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker (women's strawweight)

Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger (welterweight)

Sergei Pavlovich (17-1)

Sergei Pavlovich is riding a five-fight win streak into this bout, having finished all of those fights via first-round knockouts. In his latest outing in December, the Russian dispatched Tai Tuivasa via KO in just 54 seconds.

Curtis Blaydes (17-3-1NC)

Curtis Blaydes will enter this fight on the back of a three-fight win streak. The American most recently secured a TKO win over Tom Aspinall after the Brit suffered a knee injury seconds into their bout at UFC London last July.

Brad Tavares (19-7)

Brad Tavares dropped a unanimous decision to Dricus Du Plessis last July after picking up back-to-back decision wins in 2021. The Hawaiin native is 2-3 in his last five trips to the octagon.

Bruno Silva (22-8)

Bruno Silva had a 3-0 start to his promotional career; however, he now finds himself on a two-fight losing skid. The Brazilian suffered a unanimous decision loss against Alex Pereira in March 2022 before getting submitted by Gerald Meerschaert five months later.

Bobby Green (29-14-1D)

Bobby Green will enter this bout hoping to rebound from back-to-back stoppage losses. The Californian's latest defeat came at the hands of Drew Dober in December, losing via second-round knockout.

Jared Gordon (19-6)

Jared Gordon ended up on the wrong side of a controversial unanimous decision against Paddy Pimblett last time out in December. With that loss, 'Flash' went 1-2 in his last three bouts.

Iasmin Lucindo (13-5)

Iasmin Lucindo is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Yazmin Jauregui in her octagon debut last August. The defeat ended the Brazilian's seven-fight win streak.

Brogan Walker (7-3)

Much like her opponent, Brogan Walker is also coming off a loss in her octagon debut in August, losing to Juliana Miller via TKO. 'The Bear' is 1-3 in her last four bouts.

Jeremiah Wells (11-2-1D)

Jeremiah Wells is riding a five-fight win streak which he will look to extend as he makes his fourth UFC appearance on Saturday. The Pennsylvanian has finished all of those five wins inside two rounds with his latest triumph coming against Court McGee via first-round KO last June.

Matthew Semelsberger (11-4)

Matthew Semelsberger is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Jake Matthews in December. 'Semi The Jedi' is currently 3-2 in his last five trips to the octagon.

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Ricky Glenn vs. Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Rani Yahya vs. Montel Jackson (bantamweight)

Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont (women's featherweight)

Mohammad Usman vs. Junior Tafa (heavyweight)

Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis (featherweight)

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva (women's flyweight)

Brady Hiestand vs. Danaa Batgerel (bantamweight)

Ricky Glenn (22-6-2D)

Ricky Glenn's third-round war with Grant Dawson ended in a majority draw when they dueled back in October 2021. He was 2-2 in the four fights prior to his bout with Dawson.

Christos Giagos (19-10)

Christos Giagos was stopped in both of his last two bouts in the first round. 'The Spartan' is 4-4 under the promotional banner.

Rani Yahya (28-10-1D-1NC)

Rani Yahya scored a second-round submission win over Ray Rodriguez in March 2021 before edging out Kyung Ho Kang later that year. After more than a year on the shelf, the Brazilian will return to action seeking his third straight triumph.

Montel Jackson (12-2)

Montel Jackson scored a unanimous decision win over Julio Arce last time out in November. The 30-year-old will enter UFC Vegas 71 this weekend hoping to pick up his fourth consecutive victory.

Karol Rosa (16-4)

Karol Rosa's six-fight win streak ended at the hands of Sara McMann in March 2022. However, she bounced back with a majority decision win over Lina Lansberg in October. The Brazilian is now looking to build another win streak and it all starts at UFC Fight Night this Saturday.

Norma Dumont (8-2)

Norma Dumont will also be eyeing her second consecutive win this weekend after edging out Danyelle Wolf last time out in September. 'The Immortal' is 4-2 in her six-fight UFC career.

Mohammed Usman (8-2)

Mohammed Usman made his octagon debut last August, where he scored a second-round knockout of Zac Pauga. 'The Motor' will look to carry that momentum into his sophomore UFC appearance this Saturday.

Junior Tafa (4-0)

Junior Tafa will make his promotional debut this Saturday seeking his fifth straight finish. The Aussie's most recent win came over Tsuyoshi Kamiyama at Rizin FF - Rizin 40: Bellator MMA vs. Rizin event in December.

Francis Marshall (7-0)

Francis Marshall joined the UFC ranks last December, where he dispatched Marcelo Rojo via second-round knockout. The 24-year-old will look to keep his undefeated streak alive as he aims for his eighth straight victory.

William Gomis (11-2)

William Gomis was awarded a majority decision win over Jarno Errens in his promotional debut last September. 'The Jaguar' will hope to produce a more convincing performance this Saturday as he eyes his 10th consecutive win.

Priscila Cachoeira (12-4)

Priscila Cachoeira is coming off back-to-back wins with her latest triumph coming over Ariane Lipski via first-round TKO in August. The Brazilian is 4-4 under the promotional banner.

Karine Silva (15-4)

Karine Silva made an impressive promotional debut last June, scoring a first-round submission win over Poliana Botelho. 'Killer' will be aiming for her seventh straight finish as she makes her second octagon appearance this weekend.

Brady Hiestand (6-2)

Brady Hiestand has alternated wins and losses in his last four bouts. The Washington native had an unsuccessful start to his octagon career in August 2021 but bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Fernando Garcia last November.

Danaa Batgerel (12-4)

Danaa Batgerel finished three consecutive fights through 2020-21 but suffered two straight defeats in subsequent bouts last year with his latest loss coming against Kyung Ho Kang via decision. 'Storm' will be determined to get back to winning ways as he makes his next octagon appearance at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

