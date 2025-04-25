Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, April 26, 2025? Know your UFC Kansas City main and prelim fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC Kansas City fight card features 14 bouts, and every fighter scheduled to compete tomorrow has a personal stake in winning. The main event features a welterweight clash between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates, while the co-headliner hosts Anthony Smith's retirement fight.

He faces a light heavyweight marauder in Mingyang Zhang, who has left nothing but destruction in his wake. With plenty of action promised, a deep dive into the card is warranted, beginning with the main card itself.

UFC card tonight: UFC Kansas City main card fighters

A list of the event's main card fighters is as follows:

Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates

Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama

Middleweight: Michel Pereira vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov vs. André Muniz

Ian Machado Garry (15-1)

Ian Machado Garry is coming off the first loss of his career, which occurred at UFC 310 against Shavkat Rakhmonov. However, the bout was short-notice and more competitive than expected. When well-prepared, the Irishman usually has excellent performances, having kicked Neil Magny's legs off and TKO'd Daniel Rodriguez.

Carlos Prates (21-6)

Few men have the ability to shut their opponent's lights out at welterweight like Carlos Prates, who has knocked out his last 10 opponents, including Neil Magny and Li Jingliang, both of whom are often used as litmus tests to determine future welterweight contenders.

Anthony Smith (38-21)

Longtime MMA veteran Anthony Smith heads into UFC Kansas Cityt with little to prove. It is, after all, his retirement fight. Coming off two losses in which he looked flat and more uninspired than usual, it is time for a man who once challenged for light heavyweight gold to hang up the gloves.

Mingyang Zhang (18-6)

Mingyang Zhang is, for now, an unfamiliar name to the casual fan base. However, he is a monstrous force who has finished his last 11 opponents, including two UFC fighters in Ozzy Diaz and Brendson Ribeiro, who TKO'd within a round. 'Lionheart' will be a massive step up in competition, though.

Giga Chikadze (15-4)

Featherweight striker Giga Chikadze, who hasn't fought since mid-2024, hopes to remind the world of his thunderous liver kick come fight night, especially as he hasn't had the chance to, having recently lost to Arnold Allen.

David Onama (13-2)

Many will remember David Onama for copying Israel Adesanya's UFC 287 post-fight celebration when he knocked out Gabriel Santos, but he is himself a dangerous fighter. He is well-rounded, powerful, and determined to extend his three-fight purple patch.

Michel Pereira (31-12-2)

Michel Pereira is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster; an example of a capoeirista thriving in the octagon. Unfortunately, his 8-fight win streak was snapped by Anthony Hernandez in his most recent bout.

Abusupiyan Magomedov (27-6-1)

An exciting finisher with a well-rounded skill-set, the Dagestani middleweight recently submitted Brunno Ferreira with an arm triangle choke to author a two-fight win streak and put to bed the talk of his gas tank.

Randy Brown (19-6)

The lanky Randy Brown is a rangy, tricky striker who presents a tough outing for most. Come fight night, he will want to put his recent split-decision loss to Bryan Battle behind him, and bring back reminders of the man who knocked Muslim Salikhov out cold.

Nicolas Dalby (23-5-1)

Like his opponent, Nicolas Dalby is coming off a frustrating split-decision loss. Only in his case, it was against Rinat Fakhretdinov. The Dane has been a welterweight staple since 2019, but only recently scored his first UFC finish when he TKO'd Gabriel Bonfim before his latest loss.

Ikram Aliskerov (15-2)

Ikram Aliskerov is best-known for his past fight with Khamzat Chimaev and his most recent one with Robert Whittaker. Ironically, both bouts saw him get knocked out. He has, though, scored his own impressive wins, with two knockouts in the UFC over Warrley Alves and Phil Hawes.

André Muniz (24-6)

Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist André Muniz first drew attention for armbarring fellow grappler extraordinaire Ronaldo 'Jacaré' Souza. Unfortunately, he has found on a rough patch, going 1-2 in his last three fights.

UFC card tonight: UFC Kansas City prelim fighters

A list of the event's main card fighters is as follows:

Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick

Lightweight: Evan Elder vs. Gauge Young

Featherweight: Chris Gutiérrez vs. John Castañeda

Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Alateng Heili

Bantamweight: Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cameron Saaiman

Women's strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana

Featherweight: Timothy Cuamba vs. Roberto Romero

Women's bantamweight: Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards

Matt Schnell (16-9)

A longtime member of the UFC roster, Matt Schnell has fallen on hard times, and is currently 1-4 in his last five fights. Moreover, he is on a three-fight losing streak.

Jimmy Flick (17-8)

While he doesn't have many miles in the octagon, Jimmy Flick has failed to prosper in the promotion. He is 1-4 in five fights in the promotion, submitted Malcolm Gordon for his lone UFC win.

Evan Elder (9-2)

After a tough start to his UFC run, Evan Elder bounced back with two consecutive wins, including an arm triangle choke win against Darrius Flowers.

Gauge Young (9-2)

A UFC newcomer who is stepping in to replace Ahmad Hassanzada after the latter's horrifying alleged s*xual assault on a minor led to his release, Gauge Young is a promising talent coming off a knockout win on the regional scene.

The rest of the prelim fighters are as follows:

Chris Gutiérrez (21-5-2)

John Castañeda (21-7)

Da'Mon Blackshear (16-7-1)

Alateng Heili (17-9-2)

Cameron Saaiman (9-2)

Malcolm Wellmaker (8-0)

Jaqueline Amorim (9-1)

Polyana Viana (13-7)

Timmothy Cuamba (8-3)

Roberto Romero (8-4-1)

Chelsea Chandler (6-3)

Joselyne Edwards (14-6)

