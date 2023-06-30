Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, July 1, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov (also known as UFC on ESPN 48) is the next fight card from the world's premier MMA promotion. The event is set to take place this Saturday, July 1, at the organization's Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

The card will be headlined by a middleweight clash between No.7-ranked contender Sean Strickland and promising prospect Abusupiyan Magomedov, who is unranked in the division.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov fight preview below:

In the co-main event, it will be a battle of ranked lightweights looking to move up the ladder as the No.12-ranked Damir Ismagulov takes on the No.15-seeded Grant Dawson.

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Sean Strickland vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov (middleweight)

Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson (lightweight)

Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales (welterweight)

Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto (women's flyweight)

Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoît Saint-Denis (lightweight)

Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (middleweight)

Sean Strickland (26-5)

Sean Strickland dropped back-to-back losses in 2022 after going unbeaten in six consecutive bouts. However, the Californian rebounded from those defeats by edging out a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov earlier this year. 'Tarzan' now seeks to start another win streak and begin a march towards title contention.

Abusupiyan Magomedov (25-4-1D)

Abus Magomedov made an empathic octagon debut last September, scoring a first-round TKO of Dustin Stoltzfus. The victory marked the Russian's third straight finish, and will now aim to break into the divisional rankings with another statement win this Saturday.

Damir Ismagulov (24-2)

Damir Ismagulov's 19-fight win streak came to a halt when he ran into the highly touted Arman Tsarukyan in December, suffering a unanimous decision defeat. The Russian will hope to get back on track when he takes on a streaking Grant Dawson.

Grant Dawson (26-5)

Grant Dawson has gone unbeaten in 11 straight fights (including a majority draw) and is coming off back-to-back rear-naked choke submission wins. The 29-year-old most recently dispatched Mark O. Madsen in November.

Max Griffin (19-9)

Max Griffin edged out a split decision win over Tim Means in October to bounce back from a split decision loss to Neil Magny earlier that year. The Californian is 4-1 in his last five trips to the octagon.

Michael Morales (14-0)

Michael Morales will make his third promotional appearance this Saturday hoping to extend his record to a perfect 15-0. Morales, 23, finished all but two of his wins, with his last two victories coming via TKO.

Ariane Lipski (15-8)

Ariane Lipski has had a roller-coaster of a UFC career, going 4-5 under its banner. 'Queen of Violence' most recently picked up a unanimous decision win over J.J. Aldrich in March.

Melissa Gatto (8-1-2D)

Melissa Gatto tasted her first career defeat in her UFC debut last year in May. The Brazilian will be in dire need of a win as she makes her sophomore octagon appearance this Saturday.

Ismael Bonfim (19-3)

Ismael Bonfim extended his win streak to 13 with a vicious knockout of Terrance McKinney in his UFC debut in January. 'Marreta' will aim to continue his strong run of form when he takes on another tough opponent this Saturday.

Benoît Saint-Denis (10-1-1NC)

After an unsuccessful start to his octagon career, Benoît Saint-Denis rebounded with back-to-back finishes. The Frenchman most recently dispatched Gabriel Miranda via second-round TKO in September.

Brunno Ferreira (10-0)

Brunno Ferreira knocked out a game Gregory Rodrigues in his promotional debut to record his 10th straight finish. The Brazilian will hope to keep his win streak going and his 100% finish rate intact when he returns to the octagon this Saturday.

Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2D-2NC)

Nursulton Ruziboev will make his UFC debut this weekend on the strength of an eight-fight win streak, with all of those victories coming via first-round stoppage. The Uzbekistani most recently finished Paval Masalski via an armbar submission at WEF Global 17 and Kingdom Professional Fight NWPA in April 2022.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (welterweight)

Joanderson Brito vs. Westin Wilson (featherweight)

Yana Santos vs. Karol Rosa (women's featherweight)

Guram Kutateladze vs. Elves Brenner (lightweight)

Ivana Petrovic vs. Luana Carolina (women's flyweight)

Alexander Romanov vs. Blagoy Ivanov (heavyweight)

Kevin Lee (19-7)

Kevin Lee was released by the UFC after a pair of losses to Charles Oliveira and Daniel Rodriguez through 2020-21. 'The Motown Phenom' went on to defeat Diego Sanchez during a brief stint with Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC last year before re-signing with the UFC. The Michigan native will have a lot of pressure on him as he looks to impress against a dynamic wrestler with big punching power.

Rinat Fakhretdinov (20-1)

Rinat Fakhretdinov will make his third octagon appearance this Saturday on the back of a 19-fight win streak. The Russian is coming off two consecutive decision wins and will look to score his first UFC finish.

Joanderson Brito (14-3-1D)

Joanderson Brito had a 10-fight win streak snapped in a decision loss to Bill Algeo last year. The Brazilian rebounded from that defeat with two consecutive first-round finishes with his latest triumph coming over Lucas Alexander via submission.

Westin Wilson (16-7)

Westin Wilson will make his octagon debut this Saturday, seeking his fourth straight victory. The 34-year-old finished all of his last three opponents via first-round submission.

Yana Santos (14-7-1NC)

Yana Santos is in dire need of a win this Saturday after suffering two straight losses. 'Foxy' most recently suffered a unanimous decision loss against former champion Holly Holm in March. Santos is currently 2-3 in her last five trips to the octagon.

Karol Rosa (16-5)

Karol Rosa is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Norma Dumont in April. The Brazilian finds herself 1-2 in her last three bouts after a 4-0 start to her UFC career.

Guram Kutateladze (12-3)

Guram Kutateladze's nine-fight win streak came to an end in a split-decision loss to Damir Ismagulov last year. 'Georgian Viking' will hope to get back into the win column as he makes his third UFC appearance this weekend.

Elves Brenner (14-3)

Elves Brenner outpointed Zubaira Tukhugov in February to pick up his third consecutive win. The Brazilian will make his second UFC appearance this weekend.

Ivana Petrovic (6-0)

Ivana Petrovic will hope to extend her unbeaten streak to seven fights when he makes her octagon debut this weekend. The Norwegian finished her last two fights via rear-naked choke submission.

Luana Carolina (8-4)

Luana Carolina is fresh off back-to-back losses, with her latest defeat coming against Joanne Wood via split decision. The Brazilian has gone 3-3 under the promotional banner.

Alexander Romanov (16-2)

After going unbeaten over his first 16 professional bouts, Alexander Romanov finds himself on a two-fight losing skid. The Moldovan fighter was most recently dispatched by Alexander Volkov via first-round TKO in March.

Blagoy Ivanov (19-5-1NC)

Blagoy Ivanov has struggled for consistency since joining the UFC ranks back in 2018. The Bulgarian has gone 1-3 in his last four bouts and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Marcin Tybura in February.

