Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, July 22, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura (also known as UFC London) is the next fight card from the world's premier MMA promotion. The event is set to take place this Saturday, July 22, at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

The card will be headlined by a heavyweight showdown between the No.5-ranked Tom Aspinall and the No.10-ranked Marcin Tybura.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura fight preview below:

In the co-main event, fan-favorite Molly McCann will square off against Julija Stoliarenko in a women's flyweight battle.

Take a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura.

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko (women's flyweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili (featherweight)

Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam (lightweight)

Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao (featherweight)

Tom Aspinall (12-3)

Tom Aspinall saw his eight-fight win streak come to a halt after suffering an injury to his right knee 15 seconds into his bout against Curtis Blaydes one year ago. The Brit will return for his third straight UFC headliner in London as he hopes to elevate himself to the title conversation.

Marcin Tybura (24-7)

Marcin Tybura is coming off a unanimous decision win over Blagoy Ivanov last time out in February. The Polish fighter will enter UFC London this Saturday seeking his third consecutive win.

Molly McCann (13-5)

After compiling a three-fight win streak, Molly McCann was viciously beaten and submitted by Erin Blanchfield in the opening round at UFC 281 in November. The Liverpudlian will hope to make a big statement as she returns to the octagon this Saturday.

Julija Stoliarenko (10-7-2)

Julija Stoliarenko hasn't found much success since joining the UFC ranks in 2020. The Lithuanian is 1-4 under the promotional banner and is fresh off a first-round TKO loss to Chelsea Chandler in October last year

Nathaniel Wood (19-5)

After going 1-2 in 2020, Nathaniel Wood picked up back-to-back unanimous decision wins last year. 'The Prospect' most recently edged out Charles Jourdain in September.

Andre Fili (22-9-1NC)

Andre Fili will look to establish some consistency inside the octagon after losing three of his last six fights. The Californian was awarded a split-decision win over Bill Algeo last time out in September.

Paul Craig (16-6-1)

Paul Craig will be looking to bounce back after dropping two consecutive fights. The 35-year-old Scottish fighter was most recently finished by Johnny Walker in January.

Andre Muniz (23-5)

Andre Muniz had a nine-fight win streak snapped in a submission loss to Brendan Allen in February. The Brazilian will hope to get back on track when he faces a dangerous Paul Craig on Saturday.

Jai Herbert (12-4-1)

Jai Herbert fought Ludovit Klein to a majority draw last time out at UFC 286 in London. 'The Black Country Banger' went 2-3-1 under the promotional banner with that performance.

Fares Ziam (13-4)

Fares Ziam outpointed Michal Figlak at the UFC Paris card in September 2022 to rebound from a vicious submission loss to Terrance McKinney. The Frenchman is currently 3-2 inside the octagon.

Lerone Murphy (12-0-1)

Lerone Murphy's UFC debut against Zubaira Tukhugov in 2019 ended in a draw. 'The Miracle' scored four consecutive wins thereafter with his latest triumph coming over Gabriel Santos via split decision.

Joshua Culibao (11-1-1)

Joshua Culibao is riding a three-fight win streak into this bout. The Aussie most recently submitted Melsik Baghdasaryan in February.

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos (bantamweight)

Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons (welterweight)

Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Álvarez (lightweight)

Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues (heavyweight)

Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena (middleweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad (women's bantamweight)

Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz (lightweight)

Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil (women's strawweight)

Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez (flyweight)

Davey Grant (15-6)

Davey Grant dropped back-to-back decisions in 2021 but rebounded with two consecutive finishes. In his latest outing in March, the Brit picked up a technical submission win over Raphael Assuncao.

Daniel Marcos (14-0)

Daniel Marcos impressed in his octagon debut with a vicious second-round knockout of Saimon Oliveira. 'Soncora' will aim to keep his unbeaten streak going this weekend as he eyes his 15th straight victory.

Danny Roberts (18-7)

Danny Roberts has been struggling for consistency in recent years, going 2-4 in his last six outings. 'Hot Chocolate' was most recently knocked out by Jack Della Maddalena in November.

Jonny Parsons (7-3)

Jonny Parsons will make his promotional debut on the back of four straight wins which includes three finishes. 'The Paradox' edged out a split-decision win over Solomon Renfro at DWCS 2021: Week 8 last time out in October 2021.

Marc Diakiese (16-6)

Marc Diakiese dropped a unanimous decision to Michael Johnson last time out in December. 'Bonecrusher' has gone 4-6 in his last 10 trips to the octagon.

Joel Alvarez (19-3)

Joel Alvarez had a four-fight win streak snapped when he ran into Arman Tsarukyan, suffering a second-round TKO. 'El Fenomeno' will be determined to fight his way back into the win column when he takes on Marc Diakiese this weekend.

Mick Parkin (6-0)

Mick Parkin will make his octagon debut on Saturday hoping to stretch his record to 7-0 and keep his 100% finishing rate alive. 'Mick' most recently submitted Eduardo Jose Neves at DWCS 2022: Week 5 in August last year.

Jamal Pogues (10-3)

Jamal Pogues outpointed Josh Parisian in his promotional debut in February. The Californian will aim for his fourth straight win when he makes his sophomore UFC appearance on Saturday.

Makhmud Muradov (25-8)

Makhmud Muradov is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his career since 2013. The Uzbekistani most recently suffered a hard-fought decision loss to Caio Borralho at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

Bryan Barberena (18-10)

Bryan Barberena will enter this bout on the heels of back-to-back submission losses. 'Bam Bam' is 4-5 in his last nine trips to the octagon.

Ketlen Vieira (13-3)

Ketlen Vieira is fresh off a split-decision win over Raquel Pennington in January. The Brazilian is 3-3 in her last six outings.

Pannie Kianzad (17-6)

Pannie Kianzad picked up a unanimous decision win over Lina Lansberg in April 2022 to bounce back from her loss to Raquel Pennington. The Swedish fighter is 5-2 under the promotional banner.

Chris Duncan (10-1)

Chris Duncan will make his sophomore UFC appearance on Saturday seeking his fourth straight victory. 'The Problem' most recently edged out Omar Morales in March.

Yanal Ashmouz (7-0)

Yanal Ashmouz will look to extend his undefeated streak to 8-0 in his second octagon appearance this weekend. The Israeli's latest win came over Sam Patterson via first-round KO in March.

Shauna Bannon (5-0)

Shauna Bannon will make her UFC debut on Saturday seeking her sixth consecutive win. The Irish fighter's latest triumph came over Minna Grusander via unanimous decision in March.

Bruna Brasil (8-3-1)

Bruna Brasil had a seven-fight win streak snapped in a TKO loss to Denise Gomes in her octagon debut in April. The Brazilian will be determined to get her hand raised when she returns to the cage on Saturday.

Jafel Filho (14-3)

Jafel Filho saw his five-fight win streak come to an end when he was submitted by Muhammad Mokaev in his UFC debut in March. 'Pastor' will be in dire need of a win as he makes his second octagon appearance this weekend.

Daniel Barez (16-5)

Daniel Barez will make his promotional debut on Saturday seeking his fifth consecutive first-round finish. The Spanish fighter most recently dispatched Soslenis da Silva Carvalho via TKO in February and will hope to carry that momentum through at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura.