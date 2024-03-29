Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, March 30, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is returning to Atlantic City in New Jersey for its next Fight Night card. Get ready for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot (also known as UFC Atlantic City) is set to take place on Saturday, March 30 (U.S. time).

The card will be a women's flyweight showdown between the No.2-ranked contender Erin Blanchfield and the No.3-ranked Manon Fiorot.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night, Vicente Luque will square off against Joaquin Buckley in a battle of welterweights.

Here's a look at all the fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot (women's flyweight)

Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley (welterweight)

Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas (middleweight)

Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson (featherweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee (welterweight)

Erin Blanchfield (12-1)

Ranked No.2 in the women's flyweight rankings, Erin Blanchfield went 6-0 in the UFC with a unanimous decision win over former title challenger Taila Santos in August. 'Cold Blooded' has finished three of her last six victories via submission.

Manon Fiorot (11-1)

Much like her opponent, Manon Fiorot is also 6-0 under the UFC banner. Ranked No.3 in the divisional ladder, the French fighter started her promotional career with back-to-back TKO victories and followed that up with four straight unanimous decision wins.

'The Beast' most recently edged out former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the latter's 125 lbs debut last September.

Vicente Luque (22-9-1D)

Vicente Luque suffered back-to-back losses to Belal Muhammad and Geoff Neal in 2022 but rebounded by outpointing Rafael dos Anjos last August. The Brazilian will look to string together another win streak when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Joaquin Buckley (17-6)

Joaquin Buckley scored a TKO win over Andre Fialho in May 2023 before edging out Alex Morono five months later in October. 'New Mansa' will be seeking his third consecutive win and hope to burst into the 170 pound rankings with a statement performance.

Chris Weidman (15-7)

Chris Weidman has gone 2-7 in his last nine fights. 'The All-American' is coming off back-to-back losses, with his latest defeat coming against Brad Tavares at UFC 292 in August.

Bruno Silva (23-10)

Bruno Silva's UFC career has also been on a downward trajectory of late. The Brazilian is currently 1-4 in his last five fights and is fresh off a unanimous decision loss to UFC newcomer Sharabutdin Magomedov at UFC 294 in October.

Nursulton Ruziboev (33-8-2D-2NC)

Nursulton Ruziboev knocked out Brunno Ferreira in his UFC debut last July, extending his win streak to nine in a row. All of those wins came via finish in the first round.

Sedriques Dumas (9-1)

Sedriques Dumas's UFC debut didn’t go to plan as he was submitted by Josh Fremd in the second round. However, 'The Reaper' rebounded with back-to-back decision wins with his latest triumph coming over Abu Azaitar in October.

Bill Algeo (18-7)

Bill Algeo is coming off a unanimous decision win over Alexander Hernandez in October. The Pennsylvanian has gone 2-1 in his last three trips to the octagon.

Kyle Nelson (15-5-1D)

Kyle Nelson fought Doo Ho Choi to a majority draw in February 2023 and followed that up with back-to-back decision wins over Blake Bilder and Fernando Padilla later that year. The Canadian will be seeking his third straight win on the UFC card tonight.

Chidi Njokuani (22-10-1NC)

Chidi Njokuani finds himself on a three-fight skid and is in dire need of a win this Saturday. 'Chidi Bang Bang' most recently suffered a TKO loss against Michal Oleksiejczuk in August.

Rhys McKee (13-5-1D)

Rhys McKee had a three-fight win streak snapped in a unanimous decision loss to Ange Loosa in his UFC debut in September. The Irishman will be determined to get his hand raised when he makes his sophomore octagon appearance on UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Nate Landwehr vs. Jamall Emmers (featherweight)

Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez (women's strawweight)

Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns (featherweight)

Dennis Buzukja vs. Connor Matthews (featherweight)

Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj (light heavyweight)

Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Melissa Gatto (women's flyweight)

Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran (bantamweight)

Nate Landwehr (17-5)

Nate Landwehr dropped a unanimous decision to Dan Ige last time out at UFC 289. The loss snapped his three-fight win streak. Landwehr will hope to get back into the win column with a victory on Saturday.

Jamall Emmers (20-7)

Jamall Emmers has alternated wins and losses throughout his six-fight UFC career. The Californian dispatched Dennis Buzukja via TKO last November and will look to put together a win streak this Saturday.

Virna Jandiroba (19-3)

Virna Jandiroba is coming off back-to-back decision victories, with his latest triumph coming over Marina Rodriguez last May. The Brazilian is 3-2 in her last five fights.

Loopy Godinez (12-3)

Loopy Godinez is riding a four-fight win streak into this fight. The Mexican fought Tabatha Ricci to a split decision victory last time out in November.

Julio Arce (18-6)

Julio Arce has alternated losses and wins across his last seven fights. In his latest trip to the octagon, the New Yorker dropped a unanimous decision to Montel Jackson at UFC 281 in November 2022.

Herbert Burns (11-4)

After registering five straight finishes, Herbert Burns finds himself on a two-fight skid. Both losses came via TKO with his latest defeat coming at the hands of Bill Algeo in July of 2022.

Dennis Buzukja (11-4)

Dennis Buzukja had a 0-2 to his UFC career and is coming off a TKO loss to Jamall Emmers at UFV 295 in November. The New Yorker will be determined to get his hand raised on Saturday.

Connor Matthews (7-1)

Connor Matthews earned his UFC contract with a unanimous decision win over Jair Farias at Dana White's Contender Series 2023: Week 10 in October. 'Bad News' will be eyeing his third consecutive win when he makes his octagon debut on the UFC card tonight.

Ibo Aslan (12-1)

Ibo Aslan will make his UFC debut on Saturday after earning his promotional contract with a TKO win over Paulo Renato Jr. at DWCS in August. The Turkish fighter is riding a four-fight win streak with all of those wins coming via first-round finish.

Anton Turkalj (8-3)

Anton Turkalj is in dire need of a win after going 0-3 inside the octagon. The Swedish fighter will hope to get his winning engine running when he faces a streaking opponent on Saturday.

Viktoriia Dudakova (8-0)

Viktoriia Dudakova will look to extend her record to a perfect 9-0 when she makes her third promotional appearance on the UFC card tonight. The Russian most recently outpointed Jinh Yu Frey at UFC 294 in October.

Melissa Gatto (8-2-2D)

Melissa Gatto started her UFC career with back-to-back TKO victories. However, the Brazilian dropped two straight fights thereafter, with her latest defeat coming against Ariane Lipski via split decision.

Andre Petroski (10-2)

Andre Petroski had a five-fight win streak snapped in a TKO loss to Michel Pereira in October. The Pennsylvanian will look to fight his way back into the win column when he returns to the octagon this weekend.

Jacob Malkoun (7-3)

Jacob Malkoun was disqualified in his recent clash against Cody Brundage after landing an illegal elbow. The Aussie has gone 3-3 under the promotional banner.

Angel Pacheco (7-2)

Angel Pacheco was awarded a UFC contract despite suffering a unanimous decision loss against Danny Silva at DWCS in September. The Minnesota native will look to make the most of this opportunity and make a successful start to his promotional career.

Caolan Loughran (8-1)

Caolan Loughran's UFC debut didn't go as per plan, as he dropped a unanimous decision to Taylor Lapilus. The defeat marked the Irishman's first professional career loss.