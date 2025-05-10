Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, May 10, 2025? Know your UFC 315 main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC 315 fight card features 12 fights from start to finish. The main event consists of Belal Muhammad making his first-ever welterweight title defense against the streaking Jack Della Maddalena. Meanwhile, the co-headliner is yet another title fight, this time featuring Valentina Shevchenko.

Ad

'Bullet' defends her women's flyweight belt against Manon Fiorot. The card, though, is much deeper than just its top two fights.

UFC card tonight: UFC 315 main card fighters

The main card fighters are as follows:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad (c) vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Women's flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Manon Fiorot

Featherweight: José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Women's flyweight: Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva

Lightweight: Benoît Saint Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec

Ad

Trending

Belal Muhammad (24-3) (1)

Belal Muhammad is the reigning welterweight champion, coming off a stellar win over Leon Edwards. Furthermore, he is on an 11-fight unbeaten streak, during which he TKO'd the likes of Sean Brady. Finishes, unfortunately, remain hard to come by.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jack Della Maddalena (17-2)

After losing his first two MMA bouts, Jack Della Maddalena went on a tear, beating his next 17 opponents to author a staggering win streak, including a recent knockout of Gilbert Burns, a former welterweight title challenger.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Valentina Shevchenko (24-4-1)

Two-time UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest women's fighters of all time. A recent rough patch had some doubting whether she still had 'it,' but a dominant win over Alexa Grasso in their trilogy bout put those questions to bed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Manon Fiorot (12-1)

Similar to Jack Della Maddalena, Manon Fiorot hasn't tasted defeat since her first professional MMA bout. After a loss on her debut, she embarked on a 12-fight win streak, beating prominent names like Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield to make her title challenge undeniable.

José Aldo (32-9)

Few fighters have the legacy that José Aldo does. He is an all-time great with more featherweight title defense than anyone else. After a tough 1-2 run in his last three bantamweight fights, he is returning to the division where his legend began.

Ad

Aiemann Zahabi (12-2)

Despite being the active fighter between the pair, Aiemann Zahabi is less famous than his older brother, a coach. Nevertheless, Zahabi is a skilled fighter, and determined to extend his five-fight win streak into something more.

Alexa Grasso (16-4-1)

Former women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is a crisp boxer with fast hands and an underrated submission game. It carried her to UFC gold. Unfortunately, she is now winless in her last two fights, and must remedy the situation.

Ad

Natália Silva (18-5-1)

Not since 2017 has Natália Silva tasted defeat. She is riding a 12-fight win streak, including a unanimous decision over ex-women's strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade.

Benoît Saint Denis (13-3) (1)

One of the lightweight division's marauders, Benoît Saint Denis is dangerous wherever the fight goes, but a recent two-fight losing streak has dulled his edge. A win at UFC 315 is fundamental for him to recapture his confidence.

Ad

Kyle Prepolec (18-8)

A name that most casual fans have never seen, Kyle Prepolec is returning to the UFC after his first stint with the promotion went poorly at 0-2. Fortunately, he has racked up three straight TKOs/knockouts in the Canadian regional scene, and now has his chance at redemption.

UFC card tonight: UFC 315 prelim and early prelim card fighters

The following are the card's prelim and early prelim fighters:

Welterweight: Mike Malott (11-2-1) vs. Charles Radtke (10-4)

Women's flyweight: Jéssica Andrade (26-13) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (13-3)

Light heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas (17-6) vs. Ion Cuţelaba (19-10-1)

Light heavyweight: Navajo Stirling (6-0) vs. Ivan Erslan (14-4)

Middleweight: Marc-André Barriault (16-9) vs. Bruno Silva (23-12)

Featherweight: Daniel Santos (11-2) vs. Jeong-yeong Lee (11-2)

Bantamweight: Brad Katona (14-4) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (11-2)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.