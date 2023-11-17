Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, November 18, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed back to the Apex Center for its next Fight Night event. Brace yourself for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig (also known as UFC Fight Night 232) will go down this Saturday, November 18 (US time), with a series of exciting matchups to excite MMA fans.

The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by a middleweight showdown between the No.10-ranked Brendan Allen and the No.13-ranked Paul Craig.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night, Michael Morales will go head-to-head with Jake Matthews in a clash of welterweights.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig fight preview below:

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig (middleweight)

Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews (welterweight)

Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)

Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre (bantamweight)

Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas (women's strawweight)

Myktybek Orolbai vs. Uros Medic (welterweight)

Brendan Allen (22-5)

Brendan Allen has finished four of his last five wins via rear-naked choke submission. The Wisconsin native most recently dispatched Bruno Silva in June and is seeking his sixth consecutive win on the UFC card tonight.

Paul Craig (17-6-1D)

Paul Craig suffered back-to-back losses but rebounded with a stunning second-round TKO of Andre Muniz in July. The Scottish fighter will look to put together another win streak with a victory this weekend.

Michael Morales (15-0)

Michael Morales will hope to extend his record to a perfect 16-0 when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight. The 23-year-old is 3-0 under the UFC banner with two finishes. In his latest outing in July, the Ecuadorian outpointed Max Griffin.

Jake Matthews (19-6)

Jake Matthews has alternated wins and losses in his last four trips to the octagon. The Aussie most recently picked up a second-round submission win over Darrius Flowers in July.

Chase Hooper (12-3-1D)

Chase Hooper edged out a unanimous decision win over Nick Fiore last time out in May. 'The Dream' is 4-3 under the promotional banner.

Jordan Leavitt (11-2)

After suffering a submission loss at the hands of Paddy Pimblett last year, Jordan Leavitt bounced back with a first-round TKO of Victor Martinez in February. 'The Monkey King' will look to build another win streak with a victory on Saturday.

Payton Talbott (6-0)

Payton Talbott earned his UFC contract with a unanimous decision win over Reyes Cortez Jr. at DWCS 2023 Week 1 in August. The 25-year-old will hope to keep his unbeaten record intact when he makes his promotional debut on the UFC card tonight.

Nick Aguirre (7-1)

Nick Aguirre tasted his first career defeat in a unanimous decision loss to Dan Argueta in his octagon debut in January. The Illinois native will be determined to get his hand raised when he makes his sophomore octagon appearance against an undefeated UFC newcomer.

Luana Pinheiro (11-1)

Luana Pinheiro is unbeaten in her last nine fights. In her latest trip to the octagon, the Brazilian edged out a split decision win over Michelle Waterson-Gomez.

Amanda Ribas (11-4)

Amanda Ribas has struggled with consistency of late, going 2-3 in her last five outings. The Brazilian most recently suffered a TKO defeat at the hands of Maycee Barber in June.

Myktybek Orolbai (11-1-1D)

Myktybek Orolbai will make his octagon debut on the UFC card tonight as he steps in on short notice to replace Jonny Parsons. The Kyrgyzstani is riding a six-fight win streak with five finishes.

Uros Medic (9-1)

Uros Medic will be eyeing his third straight finish at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas. The Alaskan is 3-1 under the UFC banner with all three wins coming via TKO.

UFC card tonight: Allen vs. Craig - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson (bantamweight)

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (middleweight)

Mick Parkin vs. Caio Machado (heavyweight)

Jeka Saragih vs. Lucas Alexander (featherweight)

Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez (women's bantamweight)

Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta (lightweight)

Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam (flyweight)

Jonathan Pearce (14-4)

Jonathan Pearce had an unsuccessful start to his UFC career in 2019 but rattled off three consecutive wins thereafter. The Tennessee native scored a unanimous decision win over Darren Elkins in his latest bout last December.

Joanderson Brito (15-3-1D)

Much like his opponent, Joanderson Brito also suffered a loss in his promotional debut but bounced back with three straight finishes. In his latest outing in July, 'Tubarao' scored a vicious first-round knockout win over Westin Wilson.

Chad Anheliger (12-6)

Chad Anheliger had a 10-fight win streak snapped in a unanimous decision loss to Heili Alateng at UFC 279. The Canadian will look to get back on track when he makes his third UFC appearance after over a year on the shelf.

Jose Johnson (15-8)

Jose Johnson's UFC debut didn't go to plan as he fell to a first-round submission defeat to Da'Mon Blackshear. 'No Way' will be determined to get his hand raised when he takes on Chad Anheliger on the UFC card tonight.

Denis Tiuliulin (10-8-1NC)

Denis Tiuliulin hasn't found much success in the UFC going 1-3 under its banner. The Russian was most recently knocked out by Gregory Rodrigues at UFC 292 and is in dire need of a win this Saturday.

Christian Leroy Duncan (8-1)

Christian Leroy Duncan suffered his first pro-MMA defeat at the hands of Armen Petrosyan in June. The Brit will hope to get back on track as he makes his third octagon appearance on the UFC card tonight.

Mick Parkin (7-0)

Mick Parkin edged out a unanimous decision win over Jamal Pogues in his promotional debut in July. The Brit will hope to keep his undefeated streak alive when he faces a streaking opponent on the UFC card tonight.

Caio Machado (8-1-1D)

Caio Machado outpointed Kevin Szaflarski at DWCS 2023 Week 1 in August to earn his UFC contract. The Canadian will make his octagon debut this weekend seeking his eighth consecutive win.

Jeka Saragih (13-3)

Jeka Saragih will be looking to rebound from his TKO loss to Anshul Jubli which snapped a five-fight win streak. The Indonesian has finished all but one of his 13 career wins.

Lucas Alexander (8-3)

Lucas Alexander's UFC debut didn't go to plan as he was submitted by Joanderson Brito in the first round. However, the Brazilian bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Steven Peterson last time out in March.

Lucie Pudilova (14-8)

Lucie Pudilova made a stunning UFC debut last year, scoring a TKO win over Yanan Wu. However, she ended up on the wrong side of a split decision against Joselyne Edwards in her latest outing in April.

Ailin Perez (8-2)

Ailin Perez was submitted by Stephanie Egger in her UFC debut last year but bounced back with a decision win over Ashlee Evans-Smith in July. The Argentinian will hope to continue her winning ways when she returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Trey Ogden (16-6)

Trey Ogden is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Ignacio Bahamondes in April. The Missourian is 1-2 under the promotional banner.

Nikolas Motta (13-5)

Nikolas Motta was brutally knocked out by Manuel Torres in his latest outing in June. Much like his opponent, the Brazilian is also 1-2 in the UFC and is in dire need of a win this Saturday.

Charles Johnson (13-5)

Charles Johnson is fresh off back-to-back losses with his latest defeat coming against Cody Durden in April. The Missourian is 2-3 under the UFC banner.

Rafael Estevam (11-0)

Rafael Estevam scored a stunning TKO win over Joao Elias at DWCS 2022: Week 10 last year which earned him a UFC contract. The Brazilian will make his octagon debut on the UFC card tonight hoping to extend his record to a perfect 12-0.