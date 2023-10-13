Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, October 14, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed to the Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada, for its next Fight Night event. Brace yourself for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza (also known as UFC Vegas 81 and UFC Fight Night 230) will take place on Saturday, October 14, with a series of exciting bouts lined up for the fans.

Headlining the UFC Vegas 81 card will be a lightweight showdown between the No.11-ranked Sodiq Yusuff and No.13-seeded Edson Barboza.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Yusuff fight preview below:

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night, No.9-ranked women's flyweight contender Jennifer Maia will square off against the No.11-ranked Viviane Araujo.

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza (featherweight)

Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo (women's flyweight)

Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Petroski (middleweight)

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda (flyweight)

Cameron Saaiman vs. Christian Rodriguez (bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff (13-2)

Sodiq Yusuff will be seeking his third consecutive win when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight. The Maryland native is coming off a first-round submission win over Don Shainis last October and is currently 6-1 under the UFC banner.

Edson Barboza (23-11)

Edson Barboza suffered back-to-back losses through 2021-22 but bounced back with a stunning first-round knockout of Billy Quarantillo earlier this year. The Brazilian is 3-2 in his last five trips to the octagon.

Jennifer Maia (21-9-1D)

After dropping back-to-back decisions last year, Jennifer Maia rattled off two consecutive victories of her own. The Brazilian most recently outpointed Casey O'Neill in March and is looking to climb back into title contention with a win this Saturday.

Viviane Araujo (11-5)

Viviane Araujo will hope to snap a two-fight skid when she returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight. 'Vivi' dropped a unanimous decision loss to current divisional champion Alexa Grasso last October before getting outpointed by Amanda Ribas in March earlier this year. The Brazilian has gone 1-3 in her last four bouts and is in dire need of a victory.

Jonathan Martinez (18-4)

Jonathan Martinez is riding a five-fight win streak into this bout and is fresh off a unanimous decision win over a game Said Nurmagomedov in March. The Texan will hope to get the win streak going when he faces Adrian Yanez on the UFC card tonight.

Adrian Yanez (16-4)

Adrian Yanez had a nine-fight win streak snapped in a TKO defeat to Rob Font last time out in April. The Texan will be determined to get back to his winning ways when he takes on a streaking opponent this Saturday.

Michel Pereira (28-11-2NC)

Michel Pereira will enter this fight seeking his sixth straight win. The Brazilian most recently edged out a split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio in May of 2022.

Andre Petroski (10-1)

Andre Petroski is also on a five-fight win streak, with three of those victories coming via finish. The Pennsylvanian scored a split decision win over Gerald Meerschaert in August and is making a quick turnaround for this fight on the UFC card tonight.

Edgar Chairez (10-5-1NC)

Edgar Chairez and Daniel Lacerda will run it back on the UFC card tonight after a controversial ending to their original bout last month.

The fight marked the Mexican's second UFC appearance. In his octagon debut in July, Chairez ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Tatsuro Taira.

Daniel Lacerda (11-5-1NC)

Daniel Lacerda was 0-4 under the UFC banner prior to his no-contest with Edgar Chairez in September. The Brazilian was stopped in all of those losses and is in dire need of a win this weekend.

Cameron Saaiman (9-0)

Cameron Saaiman will look to extend his record to a perfect 10-0 when he returns to the octagon on Saturday. The 22-year-old South African most recently dispatched Terrence Mitchell via first-round TKO in July.

Christian Rodriguez (9-1)

Christian Rodriguez suffered his lone career defeat in his UFC debut last year. However, he bounced back with two consecutive victories, with his recent triumph coming over the highly-touted Raul Rosas Jr. in April.

UFC card tonight: Yusuff vs. Barboza - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Darren Elkins vs. T.J. Brown (featherweight)

Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira (women's bantamweight)

Terrance McKinney vs. Brendan Marotte (lightweight)

Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon (women's bantamweight)

Chris Gutierrez vs. Alatengheili (bantamweight)

Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote (women's strawweight)

Darren Elkins (27-11)

Darren Elkins is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Jonathan Pearce in December. 'The Damage' is 1-2 in his last three bouts.

T.J. Brown (17-10)

Much like his opponent, T.J. Brown is also 1-2 in his last three bouts. In his latest outing in April, the Arkansas native was submitted by Bill Algeo in the second round.

Tainara Lisboa (6-2)

Tainara Lisbova will be seeking his fifth straight finish in his sophomore UFC appearance this Saturday. In his promotional debut in May, the Braziian dispatched Jessica-Rose Clark via third-round submission.

Ravena Oliveira (7-1-1D)

Ravena Oliveira will make her promotional debut on the back of a seven-fight win streak at the UFC card tonight. The Brazilian finished all of those wins, including six KO/TKOs and one submission.

Terrance McKinney (14-6)

Terrance McKinney suffered back-to-back stoppages at the hands of Ismael Bonfim and Nazim Sadykhov earlier this year. However, 'T.Wrecks' rebounded impressively, scoring a first-round knockout of Mike Breeden in August. McKinney will hope to keep the momentum going as he makes his fourth walk to the octagon this year.

Brendan Marotte (8-1)

Brendan Marotte is riding a three-fight win streak into his octagon debut, with two consecutive finishes. The 26-year-old most recently dispatched Lionel Young via first-round submission at Combat Zone 81 in August.

Irina Alekseeva (5-1)

Irina Alekseeva scored a first-round submission win over Stephanie Egger in her UFC debut earlier this year. The Russian will be eyeing her third straight win as she makes her second promotional appearance against a newcomer at the UFC card tonight.

Melissa Dixon (5-0)

Melissa Dixon will make her UFC debut this weekend, hoping to extend her pro record to a perfect 6-0. The Brit's latest win came over Dariya Zheleznyakova via first-round TKO at Ares FC 9 last November.

Chris Gutierrez (19-5-2D)

Chris Gutierrez had a four-fight win streak snapped in a unanimous decision loss to Pedro Munhoz earlier this year. The Texan will be determined to get back into the win column when he faces Alateng Helili on the UFC card tonight.

Alateng Heili (16-8-2D)

Alateng Heili is riding a two-fight win streak into this bout. In his latest outing at UFC 279, 'The Mongolian Knight' scored a unanimous decision win over Chad Anheliger.

Ashley Yoder (8-8)

Ashley Yoder is coming off back-to-back decision losses, with her latest defeat coming against Jinh Yu Frey in July of 2021. The Californian is 3-7 under the UFC banner and is returning to the octagon after more than two years on the shelf.

Emily Ducote (12-8)

After a successful start to her UFC career last year, Emily Ducote suffered back-to-back decision losses. 'Gordinha' most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Lupita Godinez in May and will look to fight her way back into the win column on the UFC card tonight.