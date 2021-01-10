'Who is 'The Panther' Alain Ngalani, and is he a UFC fighter?'

Alain Ngalani is a Cameroon-born, Honk Kong mixed martial artist and kickboxer. Currently signed with ONE Championship. He is not a UFC fighter.

And at 45 years of age, it is highly unlikely that UFC President Dana White will sign the ‘The Panther’ to the promotion.

This is alain.ngalani. He’s a heavyweight MMA fighter for onechampionship and he’s the ultimate exception to the idea that big, muscular guys can’t be flexible or agile. We have these ideas because it takes a LOT… https://t.co/0nMUjZKun1 — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) September 10, 2019

However, Alain Ngalani has proved that age is just a number. Ngalani made his pro-MMA debut at the age of 38 years when most fighters are contemplating retirement. He has since amassed a record of four wins and five losses with one no-contest.

Alain Ngalani also holds the record for the fastest KO in ONE FC history. He knocked out Hideki Sekine with a punch on September 16th, 2017 at ONE Championship: Total Victory event.

Ngalani throughout his combat career has also amassed a record of 25 wins and eight losses in kickboxing. He also has three no-contests.

His kickboxing credentials include wins over Bob Sapp and Carter Williams among others.

Alain Ngalani last fought an MMA bout in March 2019 at ONE Championship: Reign of Valor. He would lose the contest to Mauro Cerilli via TKO due to knees in the first round.

His last kickboxing outing was against Andre Meunier in October 2018. The fight ended in a no contest.

How did Alain Ngalani start his combat sports journey?

Ngalani started learning Judo at the age of six, following his brothers. He was influenced by his mother, who loved the sport and wanted her boys to learn discipline and focus their energy positively

As a youth, he cut down his judo training to study other styles such as Karate, Kickboxing, Savate, Sanda, and Muay Thai. At his elder age, he also picked up other disciplines like boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling in preparation for fighting in MMA competitions.

While based in Hong Kong, he traveled to Thailand, Japan, and China to win numerous titles. When the "Planet Battle" promotion was formed in 2008, Ngalani became a regular fighter for the organization. After defeating Michael McDonald at Planet Battle I in June 2008, he went on to compete in the 8-man tournament at Planet Battle II in November 2008.

After UFC veteran Vitor Belfort signed with ONE FC, it was reported that Alain Ngalani will be his first outing with the promotion. While both fighters were interested, the fight never officially got made.