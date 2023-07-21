"Who were the two girls?" - Colby Covington has some tough questions lined up for Jon Jones for UFC 295 presser

Polarizing UFC welterweight Colby Covington has promised fans he's going to ask the tough questions to Jon Jones at the heavyweight champion's UFC 295 press conference.

Jones is currently set to make his first title defense when he takes on the returning Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden on November 11. The 36-year-old has been calling for a bout against Miocic since he vacated the 205-pound belt in 2020 in order to step up a division.

Weighing in on the upcoming bout was Colby Covington, who was speaking to Submission Radio. 'Chaos' is pushing for his own title bout against Leon Edwards to be on the same card and assured fans it would be fireworks if the UFC booked it.

Covington also promised to ask Jones the questions about his criminal history that fans want answered. He said:

"You know the questions I'm gonna ask? I'm gonna ask him the questions that all the people want answered. What is a picogram Jonny? Hey, Jonny, who were the two girls that were in the back of your Bentley when you wrecked it in Vegas? I want the tough questions!"

He added:

"Hey, Jonny, what was in the bag when you hit the pregnant lady at the stoplight and you fled from the scene? Guys, it's gonna be electric factory if you put me and him on the same stage."

Catch Colby Covington's comments here:

Top 10-ranked welterweight doesn't believe Colby Covington deserves title shot

Following Leon Edwards' successful title defense against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286, Dana White confirmed that Colby Covington would be challenging next for the welterweight belt.

The decision has irked many fighters and fans, as most don't believe 'Chaos' deserves a shot at UFC gold. The 36-year-old hasn't competed since his victory over Jorge Masvidal in March last year and came up short in his two previous title attempts against Kamaru Usman.

Recently, welterweight contender Geoff Neal also weighed in on the situation. Speaking to MiddleEasy, Neal stated who he believes should be the one fighting 'Rocky' next for the belt:

"It's confusing. It's so annoying. I just wish he would fu**ing fight, it's our job to fight. I know there's like money, viewers, and all that sh*t [to worry about] but it's our job to fight... Belal [Muhammad] should be fighting for a title, I think. I think he's deserved it; I think he's earned it. In due time he might get there but we'll see how it plays out... I feel like the fight should make sense; Colby hasn't done anything to deserve another damn title shot. If I'm being honest, he hasn't done sh*t. He hasn't fought anybody, let him fight somebody else."

Catch Neal's comments here (13:05):