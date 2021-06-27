Who won the UFC fight last night? (26th June 2021)

The UFC Vegas 30 fight card on June 26th, 2021, was headlined by a pivotal heavyweight matchup between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov.

The co-headliner also featured action in the 265-pound division as Tanner Boser fought longtime UFC light heavyweight veteran Ovince Saint Preux in a heavyweight bout.

Additionally, several other notable matchups transpired at UFC Vegas 30. Fighters such as Timur Valiev, Raoni Barcelos, Tim Means, Renato Moicano, Jeremiah Wells, Julia Avila, and others put on amazing performances at the event.

The headlining fight of the evening witnessed Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov engage in an incredibly technical war over the course of five rounds. Gane got the better of Volkov, out-striking him for most of the fight. However, Volkov showcased his striking skills and fighting spirit, particularly in the first and fourth rounds.

Ciryl Gane’s output was noticeably higher, however, with neither fighter coming close to finishing the other. In the end, Gane was declared the winner via unanimous decision.

This was preceded by the co-main event of the evening, a clash between Tanner Boser and Ovince Saint Preux in the UFC heavyweight division. Boser dominated the striking exchanges in this matchup.

OSP found success on the ground after executing a takedown and showed commendable effort with his submission attempts. Nevertheless, Boser managed to get back to his feet and knockout OSP with a vicious knee and punches in round two of their fight.

The bantamweight bout between Timur Valiev and Raoni Barcelos turned out to be the best fight of the event, as both fighters gave it their all inside the octagon. Valiev and Barcelos put on an excellent fight, displaying their toughness and willpower.

Valiev found success early in the fight, but it was Barcelos who had him badly hurt down the stretch. The final round saw both warriors fight tooth and nail to the point of exhaustion. Valiev was subsequently declared the winner via majority decision.

The bout was bestowed with 'Fight of the Night' honors.

UFC Vegas 30 also had Andre Fili put on an amazing performance with his crisp striking against Daniel Pineda. Unfortunately, Fili landed an eye poke on Pineda, which rendered him unable to continue. The fight was declared a no-contest after being stopped in the second round.

#UFCVegas30 Official Result: Andre Fili vs Daniel Pineda has been declared a No Contest after an accidental eye poke rendered Daniel Pineda unable to continue.



All #UFCVegas30 results ⤵️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 26, 2021

Tim Means displayed excellent technical striking in his welterweight fight against Nicolas Dalby. Although Dalby appeared to have hurt Means in the third round, Means survived and won via unanimous decision.

🇺🇸 The Dirty Bird gets it done with a UD win!



[ #UFCVegas30 | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/NXGlNaDcW5 — UFC (@ufc) June 26, 2021

The opening fight of the UFC Vegas 30 main card had Renato Moicano go up against Jai Herbert. Moicano and Herbert seemed evenly matched on the feet, but it was all Moicano once the fight hit the mat. He utilized ground and pound and then locked in a rear-naked choke to submit Herbert in the second round.

The UFC Vegas 30 prelims also featured multiple exciting matchups. However, it was Jeremiah Wells’ KO win over Warlley Alves and Julia Avila’s slick submission win over Julija Stuliarenko that arguably stole the show.

UFC Vegas 30 full fight card results:

UFC Vegas 30 main card results

Ciryl Gane def. Alexander Volkov via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

Tanner Boser def. Ovince Saint Preux via KO (punches) (2:31 of Round 2)

Timur Valiev def. Raoni Barcelos via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda was declared a no-contest (eye poke) (0:46 of Round 2)

Tim Means def. Nicolas Dalby via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Renato Moicano def. Jai Herbert via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:34 of Round 2)

UFC Vegas 30 prelims results

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Danilo Marques via TKO (0:20 of Round 3)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Michel Prazeres via submission (rear-naked choke) (2:10 of Round 2)

Jeremiah Wells def. Warlley Alves via KO (0:30 of Round 2)

Marcin Prachnio def. Ike Villaneuva via TKO (0:56 of Round 2)

Julia Avila def. Julija Stoliarenko via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:19 of Round 3)

Charles Rosa def. Justin Jaynes via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Damir Hadzovic def. Yancy Medeiros via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

