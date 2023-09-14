"Whole console caught on fire" - Top UFC middleweight cracks hilarious joke about Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington coming to fruition

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson hilariously joked about Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington not being scheduled yet.

In March of this year, Edwards secured a majority decision win against Kamaru Usman in an immediate rematch to defend his UFC welterweight championship. Shortly after the UFC 286 main event, Dana White announced Covington, who weighed in as the backup for ‘Rocky’ vs. Usman 3, would be the next 170-pound title challenger.

Since then, fans and top-ranked welterweight have eagerly waited for the announcement of Edwards vs. Covington. The highly-anticipated matchup is expected to take place later this year, but nothing has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, some people are getting tired of waiting. Derek Brunson referenced the impatience of fans by posting this joking message on Twitter:

“I tried to fight Edwards v Covington on UFC 5, on my Ps5 and my whole console caught on fire . Can’t make that match anywhere !”

Over the past year, Edwards has been locked up in a two-fight series against Kamaru Usman, leading to him becoming a UFC superstar. As for Covington, he hasn’t fought since March 2022, a unanimous decision win against Jorge Masvidal.

When is Leon Edwards expected to defend his title against Colby Covington?

Time is running out for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington to take place in 2023. There are only a few pay-per-views without a main event, which could be a concern for fans tired of waiting. Luckily, the welterweight title fight is expected to play out before the end of the calendar year.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Leon Edwards’ manager, Tim Simpson, had this to say about when Edwards will likely fight again:

“It’ll be before the end of the year. I guess the two cards left are November and December and they’re still finalizing those. Leon’s good, he’s ready to go, waiting for the call. From my understanding, Colby’s ready to go as well. So, it’ll be one of those two.”

Leon Edwards made his UFC debut in November 2014. Since then, he’s evolved into a fan favorite with a record of 13-2 (one no-contest). ‘Rocky’ now looks to overcome one of the biggest challenges of his career by defeating Colby Covington later this year.

