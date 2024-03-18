Why did Conor McGregor's 'Road House' director Doug Liman initially decide to boycott SXSW premiere? Revisiting controversy after standing ovation

The 'Road House' remake, directed by Hollywood mainstay Doug Liman, has recently been a hot-button topic in the MMA community. It'll mark UFC megastar Conor McGregor's movie debut. While American actor Jake Gyllenhaal plays the lead in the movie, Irish MMA stalwart McGregor portrays the antagonist.

In January 2024, Liman, who's been incredibly passionate about the project, claimed that he'd boycott its premiere, which was scheduled to take place at the SXSW film festival.

The 'Road House' (2024) movie is a re-imagination of the Patrick Swayze-starrer classic film 'Road House' (1989). With the film's nostalgic appeal, a top-tier director like Liman, and a reputable Hollywood star like Gyllenhaal involved in the project, many speculated that the remake would surely warrant a theatrical release.

However, the film's production company, MGM (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer), which is owned by American billionaire Jeff Bezos' Amazon, had other plans. In the build-up to its world premiere, which transpired on March 8, 2024, it was revealed that the movie would be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 21, 2024.

As reported by Deadline in January, Doug Liman wrote a guest column for the outlet, an open letter wherein the well-known Hollywood filmmaker explained why he'd decided to boycott the world premiere of his own movie. Excerpts from the 58-year-old's letter read as follows:

"When Road House opens the SXSW film festival, I won't be attending. The movie is fantastic, maybe my best, and I'm sure it will bring the house down and possibly have the audience dancing in their seats during the end credits. But I will not be there."

"My plan had been to silently protest Amazon's decision to stream a movie so clearly made for the big screen. But Amazon is hurting way more than just me and my film. If I don't speak up about Amazon, who will?"

The American artist suggested that he'd signed a deal to make a movie for MGM, which is one of the last remaining major US-based production companies that make big-budget movies intended for theatrical release. Doug Liman noted that Amazon then asked him to make a good film, which he did.

The director also highlighted that while acquiring MGM, Amazon had underscored their commitment toward investing a billion dollars and making at least 12 films for theatrical releases per year. Additionally, Liman alluded to the brand value of 'Road House' and Gyllenhaal's association with the remake.

Besides, he indicated that the movie would've definitely drawn audiences to theaters, as it'll be MMA legend Conor McGregor's maiden feature film, and the loyal UFC fan base would've swarmed the theaters.

That said, Doug Liman clarified that he wasn't opposed to streaming movies on OTT platforms. Liman pointed out that he himself previously made one of Amazon's first original movies meant for streaming, worked on a streaming movie for Warner Bros, and was working on an OTT project titled 'Instigators' for Apple.

Liman lauded the members of the Amazon entertainment realm and asserted that there was no human villain in his feud against Amazon. Instead, he believes that the company's decision to stream the movie in lieu of a theatrical release is perhaps owing to its decision-making being guided by computer algorithms.

Apparently, Liman feels that the aforementioned decision-making process is bereft of the human ability to discern when one should forego financial benefit for long-term well-being.

In his letter, Liman emphasized that the straight-to-OTT release would deprive Gyllenhaal and McGregor of the deserved plaudits and economic gain that they'd have received from a theatrical release of the 'Road House' remake. Moreover, he praised filmmaker Christopher Nolan and megastar Tom Cruise for drawing large audiences to theaters in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.

Liman appeared to suggest that if corporations like Amazon let streaming overshadow theatrical releases, particularly for major projects like 'Road House,' it'd have an insidious effect on the film industry.

The director warned that the communal joy of congregating and watching movies at the theaters would be lost, filmmakers and other interested parties wouldn't earn sufficient money, and stars wouldn't flourish, causing irreparable harm to the movie industry. He reiterated that he had his mind made up to boycott the premiere of his cherished 'Road House' film at SXSW.

Doug Liman 'Road House' boycott: Director honored at premiere with Conor McGregor in attendance

Much to the surprise of many in the pop culture dominion, Doug Liman seemed to change his boycott decision and was indeed present at the 'Road House' remake's world premiere at the SXSW film festival. Per Variety, during the event in Austin, Texas, USA, actor Jake Gyllenhaal expressed his respect for Amazon as well as for Liman.

It's been reported that Amazon had given the filmmakers (including Doug Liman) two options: a $60 million budget for a theatrical release and an $85 million budget for a streaming release. The filmmakers reportedly opted for the $85 million route. As for Gyllenhaal, he'd previously noted that Amazon was "always clear" that the movie was to be released via its streaming platform.

At the world premiere, it was revealed that Doug Liman was seated among the audience. The director was then honored with a standing ovation by the people present at the venue, while the cast and others onstage cheered and chanted his name.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor, who's expected to return to the octagon this year, was also present and fielded media questions during the star-studded festival.

Watch the cast cheer for Doug Liman below (29:10):