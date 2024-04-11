Why did Francis Ngannou get cut? All about 'The Predator's' exit from the UFC

Why did Francis Ngannou get cut from the UFC? Well, there are multiple reasons why 'The Predator' left the company.

The former heavyweight champion debuted in the company in December 2015 and quickly made a name for himself. Ngannou's unique look, and insane punching power, skyrocketed him up the rankings. After wins over Andrei Arlovski and Alistair Overeem, he got his first title shot.

While Ngannou came up short in his first bid for gold in 2018, he later dominated Stipe Miocic to become champion in 2021. However, the Cameroonian fighter left after just one title defense, a unanimous decision victory over Ciryl Gane the following year.

Why did Francis Ngannou get cut from the UFC?

Francis Ngannou's departure from the UFC came for a multitude of reasons.

After defeating 'Bon Gamin' at UFC 270 in January 2022, Ngannou essentially became a free agent. He fought in that bout with a blown-out knee and was put on the shelf for over a year. With his contract expiring at the start of 2023, he had a year to talk with Dana White and the company.

In that year, not a lot of progress was made. To the credit of White, he offered Ngannou a deal that would be worth $8 million to fight Jon Jones, and an additional $8 million to face Stipe Miocic if he defeats 'Bones'. However, the then-UFC heavyweight champion had other issues.

Ngannou decided to leave the UFC as a free agent, for four major reasons. For one, he wanted to have the ability to box, which has been allowed by other superstars in the past such as Conor McGregor. However, that was denied.

The heavyweight also wanted other benefits, such as health insurance, the ability to have more sponsors, and a fighter advocate in meetings. All four requests were denied by the UFC. As a result, Ngannou decided to leave the company.

In the process, he became the first defending champion to leave the UFC since B.J. Penn did so in 2004. Later, he signed with the PFL.

What has Francis Ngannou done since leaving the UFC?

Since Francis Ngannou's UFC departure, he's had two boxing matches.

Last October, 'The Predator' faced lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. Despite entering the bout as a huge underdog, Ngannou dropped, and nearly upset 'The Gypsy King'. However, he ended up losing by split decision.

Last month, Ngannou competed in his second boxing match against Anthony Joshua. This time around, the MMA fighter was dominated, and lost by second-round finish.

As of now, Ngannou's next bout hasn't been scheduled. However, he's expected to face Renan Ferreira in the PFL cage later this year.

Poll : Will Francis Ngannou ever return to the UFC? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion