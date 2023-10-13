"Why make rules when u dont follow them" - Mark Hunt tears into "sc*mbag" Dana White over UFC-USADA split

It’s probably fair to argue that no fighter has more of a beef with the UFC than former heavyweight title challenger Mark Hunt.

At one point, ‘The Super Samoan’ was a regular headliner for the promotion and also stood as one of its most popular fighters. However, Mark Hunt’s relationship with the UFC, and Dana White in particular, soured after his 2016 defeat at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

When Lesnar tested positive for PEDs after the fight, Hunt filed a lawsuit against the promotion, White and Lesnar. Remarkably, this lawsuit was only thrown out by a court last month.

Given that ‘The Super Samoan’ was quick to respond to this legal defeat by posting an inspirational quote on his Instagram, it should be hardly surprising to note that he’s also commented on the recent split between the UFC and USADA.

It was announced earlier this week that the anti-doping organization would be cutting ties with the UFC at the end of the year, citing the controversial return of Conor McGregor as one reason.

In response to this, Mark Hunt went on a wild spree on Instagram, making three posts hitting out at the UFC and White. Perhaps the most incendiary post saw Hunt label White a “sc*mbag guttermutt,” while his other two posts referred to the promoter as “Mr. Delulu” and a “little punk.”

Dana White vs. USADA: What did Mark Hunt's nemesis say about the drug testing organization?

USADA’s announcement that they would be cutting ties with the UFC at the end of 2023, ending a relationship dating back to 2015, was shocking, to say the least.

Unsurprisingly, UFC CEO Dana White was clearly unhappy with their statement, which seemed to partially blame the return of superstar fighter Conor McGregor for the split. White appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss this, and did not mince his words. He stated the following on USADA:

“[The USADA announcement] was a dirty move by them. Yeah, there was no announcement yesterday, that straight up scumbagism what happened yesterday...okay, that will all be addressed today.”

