Will Charles Oliveira reclaim his UFC throne in 2024? ‘Do Bronx’ shares timeline for redemption arc

Charles Oliveira suffered a decision defeat in his lightweight title eliminator against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. Following several months away from the limelight, the former division king has shared a timeline for his return, eager to reclaim his throne.

'Do Bronx' put together one of the most memorable title runs in recent memory after beating Michael Chandler to win the belt at UFC 262 in 2021. He followed that up by finishing Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 before submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 to complete a hat-trick of incredible wins in less than one year.

His weight miss against Gaethje, however, saw the Brazilian stripped of his title. After beating 'The Highlight', Oliveira faced Islam Makhachev at UFC 280, looking to reclaim his title. But the former champion was submitted in Round 2, and has not competed for gold since.

He bounced back from his defeat to Makhachev with a superb finish over perennial contender Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, but came unstuck against the well-rounded Tsarukyan in April.

According to TNT Sports, he has shared a timeline for his return to competition, which was reported to X by @champrds, who wrote this:

"Charles Oliviera said he'd really like to fight in late August or September."

Charles Oliveira and Dan Hooker trade words over potential fight

With UFC 305, scheduled to take place in Australia in August, Dan Hooker has shared his eagerness to compete in front of the Australasian fanbase.

'The Hangman' had claimed that he would be fighting Charles Oliveira on the pay-per-view card headlined by his teammate, Israel Adesanya. However, those claims were dispelled by 'Do Bronx' himself, who confirmed they were not true.

The Brazilian's statement prompted a response from Hooker, who called out the former champion for a clash in Perth, as the pair traded words. Oliveira wrote this:

"People have been booking fights for me that I'm not aware of. Metaverse fights? Maybe."

A fan replied with:

"Love ya Charles, wish the fight rumors were true."

'Do Bronx' responded by writing:

"Thanx, but they're not."

Hooker followed up by posting the following:

"I can book you a hiding real quick."

