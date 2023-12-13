Will Ian Garry skip the UFC 296 press conference? The Irishman responds to rumors amidst fan backlash

Ian Garry has lately been the recipient of a considerable amount of criticism in regard to both his personal and professional life. The 26-year-old is scheduled to fight former training partner Vicente Luque this weekend.

The Ian Garry vs. Vicente Luque welterweight bout will open UFC 296's main card on December 16, 2023. Garry's other welterweight rivals – Shavkat Rakhmonov, Stephen Thompson, Leon Edwards, and Colby Covington – have also been booked to compete on the UFC 296 main card.

The UFC 296 pre-fight press conference will reportedly feature the entire main card line-up. Garry has previously exchanged verbal jabs with some of the UFC 296 main card fighters, namely Luque, Edwards, and Covington. He's also faced severe backlash for the personal remarks he made against UFC welterweights Geoff Neal and Neil Magny.

Moreover, Garry and his wife, UK sports presenter Layla Anna-Lee, have been lambasted by certain sections of the MMA world for her 2010 book titled 'How to be a WAG.' MMA personalities, like UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, have alleged that the book encourages females to entrap and exploit famous sportspersons.

Additionally, speculation abounded that Layla Anna-Lee's ex-husband, nutritionist Richard Cullen, lives with the couple. Regardless, Anna-Lee asserted that the book was a satire. She further emphasized that her ex-husband doesn't live with them.

Expand Tweet

Considering the variables at play, the consensus is that Garry would likely face a relentless verbal onslaught at the upcoming UFC 296 pre-fight press conference. Many particularly expect Covington, who's known for his trash-talking prowess, to hurl insults at the Irishman onstage.

On that note, rumors are rife that Garry might skip the UFC 296 press conference. In a tweet by X user "@realruebenking," it was suggested that 'The Future' is contemplating about skipping the presser altogether.

Expand Tweet

Garry has responded to the tweet and seemingly shot down the rumors. 'The Future' has indicated that he's all set to attend the press conference. Revealing he's bought new shoes for the occasion, 'The Future' wrote:

"Should I take the shoes I just bought for the press conference back then?"

Expand Tweet

UFC welterweight foresees Ian Garry's trash talk against Vicente Luque potentially backfiring

Over the years, Ian Garry has honed his skills at multiple gyms around the world. He's also trained alongside fellow UFC welterweights Gilbert Burns and Vicente Luque at Kill Cliff FC. Nevertheless, in preparing for his matchup against Luque, Garry didn't train at Kill Cliff and instead worked at the Chute Boxe Academy.

Expand Tweet

Ian Garry and Vicente Luque were initially respectful towards one another. However, the Irishman recently left a comment on an Instagram post of Luque's baptism ceremony and likened himself to God.

Several fans subsequently highlighted that Garry's comment was offensive and unwarranted. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Gilbert Burns, who's extensively trained with both fighters, predicted that Garry's trash talk against Luque could backfire. Burns stated:

"In the beginning [of training camp], he was kind of taking his time, getting ready, getting in shape. But the last two weeks, [Luque] is looking very good. He's looking super sharp for this fight. Especially the way Ian is talking a little bit, I think a couple of guys, whenever a guy trash-talks them a lot, sometimes it gets you out of place a little bit, where you get a little bit angry."

Catch Gilbert Burns' comments below (17:18):