"Will there be pp?" - Paulo Costa's OnlyF**s announcement invites hilarious reactions from fans

Paulo Costa has announced that he has joined the popular subscription service OnlyF*ns ahead of what will be one of the biggest fights of his career.

The Brazilian has been out of action for nearly a year and recently announced that he would be fighting Khamzat Chimaev. This fight could make or break his career as he faces one of the most highly touted fighters in the division. He recently announced on Twitter that he would post his behind-the-scenes videos and pictures on the website. Here's what the fan had to say about it:

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA to announce that now I’m on at @onlyfans !

I’m gonna show more training sessions, more secrets and tips of fight, more about what I do to have fun and of course, what you guys love it.. all the backstage of my fights!



Subscribe now! It’s… pic.twitter.com/HVJfxNmWcj OMG!!!! I’m EXCITEDto announce that now I’m on at @onlyfans !I’m gonna show more training sessions, more secrets and tips of fight, more about what I do to have fun and of course, what you guys love it.. all the backstage of my fights!Don’t waste time!Subscribe now! It’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"So lots of secret juice now"

Kendra Lust™ @KendraLust @BorrachinhaMMA @OnlyFans So lots of secret juice now

"Will the subscription include the formula to the secret juice because if not I’m not getting it"

UFC Simulator @UFCSimulator @BorrachinhaMMA @OnlyFans Will the subscription include the formula to the secret juice because if not I’m not getting it

"But what about the pp? Will there be pp?

Troy Robert @Troy_robertt @BorrachinhaMMA @OnlyFans But what about the pp? Will there be pp?

"Paulo enter with Barbie girl music against Khamzat you’ll be the goat if you do that"

jaime bien le bresil sah @Rahhhh881 @BorrachinhaMMA @OnlyFans Paulo enter with Barbie girl music against Khamzat you’ll be the goat if you do that

Notorious @Notori6us @BorrachinhaMMA @OnlyFans Already preparing the backup plan for income for after you get cut when Khamzat destroys you.



GL @lord_jerry @BorrachinhaMMA @OnlyFans Paulo are you gonna post secret juice recipe ? Or else I’m not buying

Lesane @Lesane37559211 @BorrachinhaMMA @OnlyFans Close your eyes and you'd think it's Borat

Lieutenant B. Lunt | Badge 420 @B_Lunt420 @BorrachinhaMMA @OnlyFans Haha, very nice! Your manager promised to make an onlyfans if you do, so camt wait!!

Daniel Cormier says Khamzat Chimaev deserves a title shot if he beats Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev are set to fight on October 21 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The fight is scheduled as the co-main event for UFC 294 and is a big fight for the middleweight division. Chimaev has been searching for an opponent for close to a year. Daniel Cormier believes that if 'Borz' is able to overcome Costa, he can challenge for the title:

"If he beats Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev will have earned himself a title fight at 185 pounds. And I don't think anyone can disagree with that"

Khamzat Chimaev has been one of the scariest fighters ever since he made his UFC debut. The Swede has dominated nearly every opponent he has fought so far and has remained unbeaten. His only real test inside the octagon has been Gilbert Burns, and fighters and analysts believe he has what it takes to be champion someday.

If he is able to beat Paulo Costa, he will have established himself as a threat to the middleweight title which currently rests on Israel Adesanya's shoulders.