"Will start the WW3" - Sean Strickland's anti-German tweet leads to a plethora of chaotic comments 

Sean Strickland set Twitter ablaze by calling out the country of Germany.

On July 1, Strickland will headline UFC Vegas 76 against Abus Magomedov, who was born in Russia and trains in Germany. During his media day interview, the controversial UFC middleweight questioned whether Magomedov had German citizenship before verbally attacking the country.

Strickland followed up his insults toward Germany with the following Twitter post:

“My instagram is flooded with angry Germans. If we learned anything about history 1. Never trust a German. 2. Germans always lose.”

The Twitter comment section was filled with various responses. Some fans reacted with jokes, including the following: “Strickland will Start the WW3.” Two more fans were surprised by Strickland’s insult toward Germany: “You dissed the wrong country” and “surprised you don't love Germans more considering your past lmao.”

There were also plenty of people that supported Germany. One fan referred to Strickland’s upcoming fight against Magomedov: “A German will make you cry on Saturday. Look at your father and remember that face.” Another fan changed the narrative from the UFC middleweight by saying: “Germans from my experience are brilliant, far more civil, adhere to societal norms, and actually quite funny.”

Regardless of what Sean Strickland says, someone from his fanbase tends to support him. One fan agreed with the 32-year-old’s comments on Germany by saying: “Another Sean W.”

What’s at stake between Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov?

Sean Strickland is the number seven-ranked UFC middleweight, while Abus Magomedov is unranked. Despite both fighters being outside the top five, there are potentially massive stakes in the UFC Vegas 76 main event due to the need for new challengers for Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya wants to fight in September, but there isn’t a clear number-one contender. Therefore, Strickland has a small chance of earning a title shot if he can defeat Magomedov without sustaining excessive damage.

Meanwhile, Magomedov would skyrocket into the UFC middleweight top 10 with a win against Strickland. Before focusing on what’s next, both fighters are focused on the UFC Vegas 76 main event. Only time will tell who can emerge victorious on July 1.

