"Would be electric" - Fans call for Drew Dober vs. Paddy Pimblett after the former's vicious KO win at UFC 277

UFC lightweight Drew Dober delivered a vicious body shot KO against Rafael Alves at UFC 277. Rising star Paddy Pimblett is now being touted as an interesting match-up for Dober by MMA fans.

Jordan @J22Lopezz Paddy Pimblett vs. Drew Dober is the next fight to make.. perfect matchup for both. Would be electric and a good step up in competition for Paddy too #UFC277 Paddy Pimblett vs. Drew Dober is the next fight to make.. perfect matchup for both. Would be electric and a good step up in competition for Paddy too #UFC277

It also helps that the American had called out the Englishman earlier this week during the UFC 277 pre-fight interviews. Dober stated that Paddy Pimblett's tendency to keep his chin unprotected would lead to his downfall in a potential fight:

"I want to collide with that hype train for sure. O2 Arena would that be incredible. Yeah, he has a really solid jiu-jitsu game... He does leave his chin out there which I think, that would pose some problems fighting me, but I'm open and game for that opportunity and we'll see what up."

Watch Drew Dober state his interest in fighting Paddy Pimblett below:

Since Drew Dober's recent win, netizens have taken to Twitter to express their opinions about a potential Dober-Pimblett showdown.

Twitter reacts to a potential Drew Dober vs. Paddy Pimblett showdown

After Drew Dober's recent exploits at UFC 277, Twitter user @nickstavas urged UFC president Dana White to make a fight between the American and Paddy Pimblett next.

Reacting to Dober's vicious KO win against Rafael Alves, @j0rdanr0binson asked the Nebraska-born fighter to call out 'The Baddy' next. Twitter user @FuckAdz stated that Dober vs. Pimblett would be fireworks.

Jordan @j0rdanr0binson Good job Dober. Now call out Paddy Good job Dober. Now call out Paddy

Adz @FuckAdz



That was a filthy body shot on Rafael Alves!!! Drew Dober vs Paddy Pimblet would be fireworks.That was a filthy body shot on Rafael Alves!!! #UFC277 Drew Dober vs Paddy Pimblet would be fireworks. That was a filthy body shot on Rafael Alves!!! #UFC277

@thediamondmma0 suggested that 'The Baddy's' subpar striking and defense would surely succumb to the power of the American in a potential fight, while Twitter user @_kake_jelly_ said:

"Paddy gets wrecked by Dober and Alves. He has no chance getting past any of the killers to get to top 15 unless they just hand it to him."

Kake Jelly @_kake_jelly_ Paddy gets wrecked by Dober and Alves. He has no chance getting past any of the killers to get to top 15 unless they just hand it to him. Paddy gets wrecked by Dober and Alves. He has no chance getting past any of the killers to get to top 15 unless they just hand it to him.

Thediamond💎 @thediamondmma0 @ganeisproof fight most likely ain't touching the ground since paddy has awful offensive wrestling, has awful defence on the feet, that's a matchup dober would beg for, with the power of dober and paddy's below average striking and defence he'd get finished. @MunchkinMMA Dober got a granite chin thoughfight most likely ain't touching the ground since paddy has awful offensive wrestling, has awful defence on the feet, that's a matchup dober would beg for, with the power of dober and paddy's below average striking and defence he'd get finished. @ganeisproof @MunchkinMMA Dober got a granite chin though 💀 fight most likely ain't touching the ground since paddy has awful offensive wrestling, has awful defence on the feet, that's a matchup dober would beg for, with the power of dober and paddy's below average striking and defence he'd get finished.

Twitter user @jacob_ferrara opined that 'The Baddy' would eventually drag the powerful Dober to the mat and submit him. While @DickDic77782437 reacted by saying that Pimblett would eventually gas out and succumb to Dober's constant pressure.

Jacob Ferrara @jacob_ferrara @Grabaka_Hitman Dober would bang the fuck out of Paddy for 4.5 minutes until Paddy got him on the mat and submitted him @Grabaka_Hitman Dober would bang the fuck out of Paddy for 4.5 minutes until Paddy got him on the mat and submitted him

uohhh @DickDic77782437 @jacob_ferrara @Grabaka_Hitman paddy would throw a bunch of shit, do nothing to dober’s adamantium skull, gas out, and fold to pressure @jacob_ferrara @Grabaka_Hitman paddy would throw a bunch of shit, do nothing to dober’s adamantium skull, gas out, and fold to pressure

@serfing_ stated that Drew Dober was a very durable fighter and the Englishman would have to produce something special to get past him.

Furthermore, @ganeisproof believes that people are overrating Dober by thinking he can beat Pimblett, who has superior striking.

iuris @serfing_ @MMAJunkie Dober is granite. Paddy would have to do something really special to get past him @MMAJunkie Dober is granite. Paddy would have to do something really special to get past him

MMANOOB @ganeisproof @MunchkinMMA @thediamondmma0 Paddy has good recovery and dober defensively a nightmare, paddy has decent power and “way better striking” good god do you overrate dober @MunchkinMMA @thediamondmma0 Paddy has good recovery and dober defensively a nightmare, paddy has decent power and “way better striking” good god do you overrate dober

Twitter user @MunchkinMMA feels that even though 'The Baddy' isn't a great wrestler, wrestling is his only chance against a very durable Dober.

Munchkin @MunchkinMMA @ganeisproof @thediamondmma0 Paddy Isnt a great wrestler though, but yeah It is his only chance. Dober has 10x the chin of Paddy, more power, and way better striking. @ganeisproof @thediamondmma0 Paddy Isnt a great wrestler though, but yeah It is his only chance. Dober has 10x the chin of Paddy, more power, and way better striking.

Accoding to @SirToshi_Nakamo, Drew Dober, who lasted three rounds against sambo maestro Islam Makhachev, would make easy work of Pimblett.

Sir’Toshi @SirToshi_Nakamo



Not to mention Dober lasted till the 3rd round with Islam - i think he’d handle Paddy quite easily @Grabaka_Hitman I mean Paddy has a decent ground game, I wouldn’t call it elite.Not to mention Dober lasted till the 3rd round with Islam - i think he’d handle Paddy quite easily @Grabaka_Hitman I mean Paddy has a decent ground game, I wouldn’t call it elite.Not to mention Dober lasted till the 3rd round with Islam - i think he’d handle Paddy quite easily

Twitter user @ganeisproof stated that he liked Dober but doesn't think the Englishman is a good matchup for him. And @serfing_ opined that the UFC's self-proclaimed new cash cow was going to gas out before he knocks out or submits Dober.

MMANOOB @ganeisproof @thediamondmma0 @MunchkinMMA I like dober, paddy’s just not a good matchup for him @thediamondmma0 @MunchkinMMA I like dober, paddy’s just not a good matchup for him

iuris @serfing_ @CasualMMAtrader @MMAJunkie Paddy would have to work very hard to beat Dober specifically because it’s a bad matchup for him. He’s not going to wrestle him and he’s not going to knock him out before getting tired. Bozo @CasualMMAtrader @MMAJunkie Paddy would have to work very hard to beat Dober specifically because it’s a bad matchup for him. He’s not going to wrestle him and he’s not going to knock him out before getting tired. Bozo

@Burner3899837 joked that Drew Dober was a genuine top 25 lightweight while Pimblett hasn't even fought anyone in the top 50.

