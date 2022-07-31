"Would be electric" - Fans call for Drew Dober vs. Paddy Pimblett after the former's vicious KO win at UFC 277

UFC lightweight Drew Dober delivered a vicious body shot KO against Rafael Alves at UFC 277. Rising star Paddy Pimblett is now being touted as an interesting match-up for Dober by MMA fans.
It also helps that the American had called out the Englishman earlier this week during the UFC 277 pre-fight interviews. Dober stated that Paddy Pimblett's tendency to keep his chin unprotected would lead to his downfall in a potential fight:
"I want to collide with that hype train for sure. O2 Arena would that be incredible. Yeah, he has a really solid jiu-jitsu game... He does leave his chin out there which I think, that would pose some problems fighting me, but I'm open and game for that opportunity and we'll see what up."
Watch Drew Dober state his interest in fighting Paddy Pimblett below:
Since Drew Dober's recent win, netizens have taken to Twitter to express their opinions about a potential Dober-Pimblett showdown.
Twitter reacts to a potential Drew Dober vs. Paddy Pimblett showdown
After Drew Dober's recent exploits at UFC 277, Twitter user @nickstavas urged UFC president Dana White to make a fight between the American and Paddy Pimblett next.
Reacting to Dober's vicious KO win against Rafael Alves, @j0rdanr0binson asked the Nebraska-born fighter to call out 'The Baddy' next. Twitter user @FuckAdz stated that Dober vs. Pimblett would be fireworks.
@thediamondmma0 suggested that 'The Baddy's' subpar striking and defense would surely succumb to the power of the American in a potential fight, while Twitter user @_kake_jelly_ said:
"Paddy gets wrecked by Dober and Alves. He has no chance getting past any of the killers to get to top 15 unless they just hand it to him."
Twitter user @jacob_ferrara opined that 'The Baddy' would eventually drag the powerful Dober to the mat and submit him. While @DickDic77782437 reacted by saying that Pimblett would eventually gas out and succumb to Dober's constant pressure.
@serfing_ stated that Drew Dober was a very durable fighter and the Englishman would have to produce something special to get past him.
Furthermore, @ganeisproof believes that people are overrating Dober by thinking he can beat Pimblett, who has superior striking.
Twitter user @MunchkinMMA feels that even though 'The Baddy' isn't a great wrestler, wrestling is his only chance against a very durable Dober.
Accoding to @SirToshi_Nakamo, Drew Dober, who lasted three rounds against sambo maestro Islam Makhachev, would make easy work of Pimblett.
Twitter user @ganeisproof stated that he liked Dober but doesn't think the Englishman is a good matchup for him. And @serfing_ opined that the UFC's self-proclaimed new cash cow was going to gas out before he knocks out or submits Dober.
@Burner3899837 joked that Drew Dober was a genuine top 25 lightweight while Pimblett hasn't even fought anyone in the top 50.