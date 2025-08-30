WWE legend discusses Raja Jackson incident, ex-UFC star talks Khamzat Chimaev vs. Islam Makhachev, Nate Diaz shares career update: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News roundup. Today's roundup features strong reactions to Raja Jackson’s shocking assault on Syko Stu. A former UFC fighter weighed in on how Khamzat Chimaev matches up against Islam Makhachev and Magomed Anklaev. Also, Nate Diaz outlined his plans for the rest of his fighting career. Let's break them all down:

WWE legend Booker T weighs in on Raja Jackson’s assault of Syko Stu

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Raja Jackson’s violent assault on professional wrestler Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles. Raja, son of former UFC star Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, went off-script, slamming Stu before unleashing punches that left him hospitalized with fractures and lost teeth.

The LAPD is investigating the incident as attempted murder. On Reality of Wrestling, Booker T questioned whether Raja had control of himself, stating:

"One thing I noticed when I saw the video was, Syko Stu gave him his body. He didn't fight against it when he was up there on the shoulders of young Jackson. He took the bump, and the bump was so devastating that it knocked him out. I don't know if that was supposed to be the angle, such as 'Rampage' Jackson back in the day. You know, with the big KO with the big slam and the guy going to sleep."

He added:

"I don't know if they were trying to reenact that or not. If that was the case, the match should've been over right there... There's a lot of blame to go around here."

Darren Till says Islam Makhachev could be tougher for Khamzat Chimaev than Magomed Ankalaev

Former UFC middleweight champ Darren Till believes Islam Makhachev may present more difficulties for Khamzat Chimaev than light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev. Chimaev recently dethroned Dricus du Plessis to win UFC gold and has been linked to potential superfights across three divisions.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Till suggested Makhachev’s grappling and pace could prove a sterner test than Ankalaev’s style:

“I think Islam, if there was to go up to [middleweight], I think that’s a good fight. Ankalaev is the champ [at 205 pounds], but I think he beats Ankalaev. I think Islam is a hard fight for him, really.”

Nate Diaz outlines his future in combat sports

Nate Diaz is not done with fighting and is plotting his next move. He intends to compete in both boxing and MMA, and as mentioned several times in the past, has no plans to retire. The Stockton native has already fought Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal in boxing and wants to compete in the UFC again.

Speaking about his plans, Diaz told reporters:

"Nobody is free, so there is nobody to fight. I want to fight three times a year, but everyone is f**king locked out. So, it's just a matter of time; we are trying to fight ASAP. That's what's happening. [I've been] training chilling, doing what I do... [I'm interested in] both [boxing and MMA] jiu-jitsu also. So, I'm going to do all the combat sports as much a possible till the end of time."

