WWE legend Ric Flair backing Colby Covington is "questionable", says Michael Chandler after recent beef skit with 'Nature Boy' 

In the lead-up to UFC 296, Colby Covington, who is set to take on Leon Edwards for the welterweight title, received an unexpected boost from WWE legend Ric Flair.

In a recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, Covington was visibly ecstatic as he watched the private message from Ric Flair. The WWE icon wished him luck for the upcoming bout, proclaiming, "You the man."

Covington, known for his penchant for theatrics, openly admitted to styling and profiling after Flair, drawing inspiration from the wrestling legend's charismatic persona. However, this endorsement from Ric Flair didn't go unnoticed, and UFC fighter Michael Chandler found the backing "questionable."

Chandler, who secured a potential bout with UFC star Conor McGregor with his impressive KO against Tony Ferguson and a speech that drew comparisons to Flair, shared his thoughts on Colby Covington's approach.

Chandler acknowledged that while he and Flair are buddies and even shot a commercial together, 'The Nature Boy's shift in allegiance raised eyebrows. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Chandler was asked to weigh in on Covington's controversial comments about Leon Edwards' deceased father. He stated:

"Absolutely [Covington took it too far]. Colby Covington has a message he wants to get out there. [But] it's a wrong way to get the message out there. I think I agree with some of the things Coly says but I don't agree with the delivery. That's just who he is, that's how he is. He tries to pick a fight with everybody and I don't like him because of that."

Chandler further expressed his skepticism about Flair supporting Covington. He added:

"Who knows man! Me and Rick are buddies. We shot a commercial together... Rick's an awesome dude but that's a questionable backing of Colby Covington."

