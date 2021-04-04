Create
 'You ain't beating nobody' - Dillon Danis takes a jibe at Logan Paul and his sparring partners

Dillon Danis with Conor McGregor via Instagram
Modified 24 min ago
Dillon Danis is back mocking the Paul siblings with his recent Twitter post. Danis posted a picture of Logan Paul with two of his sparring partners who have a significant height disadvantage against the older Paul sibling. Taking a shot at Logan Paul, Dillon Danis wrote-

"you ain’t beating nobody with these sparring partners @LoganPaul wtf"

The feud between Dillon Danis and the Paul brothers has been brewing for some time now and both parties have traded blows over social media on several occasions.

Danis has previously tweeted screenshots of his heated DMs with Logan Paul. When the 27-year-old asked Logan the reason for being banned from his fight, Logan Paul responded-

“I know you’re a clout-chasing lil b**ch who can’t keep my name out your mouth.”

Dillon Danis retorted-

“wow so hostile, you film dead people for clout don’t speak about clout chasing to me my son… why you so scared of me I’m not gonna harm you kiddo”

Threatening to send Danis' DMs back to general, Logan Paul replied-

"ill speak to you however I god damn please ya doorknob. ima send your DMs back to general where you belong"

The feud between Dillon Danis and Jake Paul

In an earlier episode in December last year, Jake Paul posted a video of himself throwing toilet paper and water balloons at Dillon Danis while the latter was shooting a video with former UFC star Brendan Schaub on the street.

The video shows Jake Paul rolling up in a truck as Danis is busy talking to Schaub. Paul then started to throw water balloons targeting Conor McGregor's training partner, who dodged a few before chasing the truck. As the truck sped away, Jake Paul chucked toilet paper at Danis while uttering obscenities.

In the aftermath of the incident Joe Rogan explained the probable result of a fight between Dillon Danis and Jake Paul. Calling the Bellator sensation a world-class grappler, Rogan said-

"Dillon Danis ran up to him and he sped away. Why didn’t he get out and fight him? Dillon Danis gets a hold of you, you’re either getting your arms broken, your neck strangled off...your head’s going to get popped like a zit...(or) he’s going to rip your knees apart,”
